Fruit Street Health Announces it is Accepting Referrals From Physicians for the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program

Laurence Girard, CEO & Founder of Fruit Street, said, "Fruit Street Health is excited about partnering with physicians so that they can refer their prediabetic patients to the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program." Post this

Fruit Street delivers the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program via distance learning and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians, making the program available nationally at www.fruitstreetclinic.com.

The program is available at no-cost to patients who have prediabetes based on one of the following blood test results:

HbA1c between 5-7-6.4.

Fasting blood glucose between 110-125mg/dL

A two-hour glucose tolerance test between 140-199 mg/dL

Physicians should also be aware that patients must also have a BMI of greater than 25 or more than 23 if they are Asian. In addition, patients may not have had a previous diagnosis of diabetes or End Stage Renal Disease.

Physicians can refer their patients to Fruit Street by sending a fax to Fruit Street at 1-888-740-2155 that includes the patient's lab results showing that they have prediabetes.

Physicians can request that patient brochures are sent to their practice by filling out this form: https://www.fruitstreet.com/refer.

Fruit Street is also in the process of integrating with electronic health records such as Athena Health which will make it even easier for physicians to refer their patients. These types of integrations will also be focused on doing population health initiatives in partnership with physicians such as scanning the electronic health record to find all of the prediabetic patients based on their lab tests.

While the program is covered at no-cost for Medicare patients, physicians are also welcome to refer any adult patient with prediabetes for whom the cost will be $40-$50 per month.

Laurence Girard, CEO & Founder of Fruit Street, said, "Fruit Street Health is excited about partnering with physicians so that they can refer their prediabetic patients to the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program. Today 1 out of 2 Medicare beneficaries have prediabetes and are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. This program can help patients avoid developing Type 2 diabetes and its associated health complications such as stroke, heart disease, amputation, kidney disease, and blindness. We look forward to continuing to advance public health and serve the public by delivering this important healthcare intervention."

About Fruit Street Health

Fruit Street Health delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program and Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program through the In-Person With Distance Learning Component Delivery Type. This enables participants to participate in Fruit Street's program, if they choose to, via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to deliver the Diabetes Prevention Program via Distance Learning and live group video conferencing. Fruit Street is a proud member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance. Fruit Street is also supported by hundreds of physicians who invested in the company in support of Fruit Street's mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes.

Media Contact

Laurence Girard, Fruit Street Health, 1 3476476724, [email protected], https://www.fruitstreet.com/

SOURCE Fruit Street Health