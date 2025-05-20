Fruit Street Health Announces Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Cost Savings Guarantee for Accountable Care Organizations

Fruit Street Health, a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier (MDPP) and CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, has announced a cost savings guarantee for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that enroll their Medicare patients into the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offered by Fruit Street.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health, a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier (MDPP) and CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, has announced a cost savings guarantee for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that enroll their Medicare patients into the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offered by Fruit Street.

The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program is a 12-month program designed to help Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes avoid developing Type 2 diabetes by making diet and lifestyle changes. The program is based on a study funded by the National Institutes of Health that found that Medicare beneficiaries that participate in the program can reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 71%. The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program offered by Fruit Street consists of:

26 1-hour long classes on Zoom with a registered dietitian and small group of other participants.

Each class covers a different curriculum topic from the CDC's PreventT2 curriculum such as diet, exercise, sleep and stress management.

Each participant is issued a cellular scale that they can use to track progress towards 5% and 9% weight loss.

Participants can use the Fruit Street mobile application to take pictures of their food, view their weight & physical activity data, set lifestyle related goals, and communicate with their group and coach.

Participants also have the option of receiving medically tailored meals from Modify Health.

A recent study published in Diabetes Care titled Cost-Effectiveness of the National Diabetes Prevention Program: A Real-World, 2-Year Prospective Study found that in a commercial health plan population the diabetes prevention program resulted in $4,552 of cost savings within two-years. The cost savings were primarily related to reduced costs for hospitalizations ($3,000 less), outpatient visits ($1,200 less), and emergency room visits $300 less). The original Medicare actuarial analysis of the Medicare DPP also found $2,650 of cost savings within 15 months.

Fruit Street's cost savings guarantee for Medicare ACOs will provide the ACO with a refund if they do not achieve medical cost savings that are at least equivalent to the amount that Fruit Street was paid to deliver the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program. Cost savings are calculated based on actual claims data.

"The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to help Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 71% and has also been proven to drive significant short-term cost savings for Medicare ACOs. The combination of Fruit Street's cost-savings guarantee with the proven evidence and cost savings data around the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program makes it easy for Medicare ACOs to say yes to enrolling their patients into this evidence-based intervention," said Laurence Girard, CEO and Founder of Fruit Street Health.

About Fruit Street Health

Fruit Street Health delivers the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program through the In-Person With Distance Learning Component Delivery Type. This enables participants to participate in Fruit Street's program, if they choose to, via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. Participants can also use a wireless scale and Fitbit that integrate with the app to track weight loss and physical activity. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to deliver the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program via telehealth and live group video conferencing. Fruit Street is a proud member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance. Fruit Street is also supported by hundreds of physicians who invested in the company in support of Fruit Street's mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes.

