The SEC's investigation into Fruit Street Health has concluded and that the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend any action by the SEC against Fruit Street Health. Post this

The company is a member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance—a multi-sector network serving Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas. This alliance is dedicated to building a sustainable delivery system for the National DPP, with an emphasis on culturally appropriate risk-reduction education for underserved populations, including people with prediabetes, Hispanic/Latino and Black communities, and adults aged 65 and older.

Fruit Street's commitment to serving Medicaid beneficiaries has been recognized by the White House Challenge on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Additionally, Fruit Street's CEO was selected by the CDC to join its Lifestyle Change Implementation Research Network—a collaborative of experts focused on improving the implementation and reach of lifestyle change interventions (LCIs). The network shares best practices for addressing the health needs of populations who have faced systemic barriers to care, including those based on race, socioeconomic status, geography, disability, and other factors.

The company's leadership remains committed to this mission and looks forward to building a healthier future for Americans for years to come.

Media Contact

Laurence Girard, Fruit Street Health, 1 +1 (347) 647-6724, [email protected], https://www.fruitstreet.com/

SOURCE Fruit Street Health