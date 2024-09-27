Fruit Street Health Appoints Matas Jonys as Chief Technology Officer

Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, has appointed Matas Jonys as its Chief Technology Officer.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, has appointed Matas Jonys as its Chief Technology Officer.

Laurence Girard, CEO & Founder of Fruit Street Health, said, "Matas has been working with Fruit Street as an independent contractor for the last six months as a full stack developer. He has done a tremendous job at modernizing and simplifying our software platform. The software engineering work Matas has done has been impactful for Fruit Street as we seek to expand to serve Medicare patients. Matas has brought a practical engineering approach that has allowed us to simplify our product and build high quality software in a cost efficient way."

Matas Jonys, CTO of Fruit Street said, "I decided to work on Fruit Street because I truly believe in its mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes by delivering its diabetes prevention program via telehealth with registered dietitians. It has been a pleasure working with Laurence and the team."

Fruit Street recently switched its CDC delivery modality to In-Person With Distance Learning Component which allowed Fruit Street to apply to be a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier. This means that if approved, Fruit Street will be able to enroll Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes into the program and deliver the entire 12-month program via live Zoom sessions with registered dietitians. Participants will also be able to track their weight loss progress in the Fruit Street mobile application as they progress through the program.

Matas Jonys will be leading engineering for Fruit Street as Fruit Street begins serving Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes. He brings more than 10 years of experience working as a full stack engineer with a variety of tech startups.

