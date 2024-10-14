Fruit Street Health Approved as Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier

Fruit Street Health has been approved by Medicare as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier, making Fruit Street's program available at no-cost to Medicare patients with prediabetes.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health has been approved by Medicare as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier, making Fruit Street's program available at no-cost to Medicare patients with prediabetes. There is not even a copay required for patients who enroll.

The program is designed to help Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes avoid developing Type 2 diabetes by making diet and lifestyle changes. The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program (MDPP) has been proven to help people over the age of 60 reduce their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes by 71%.

Fruit Street's program is accessible to Medicare beneficiaries anywhere in the nation regardless of their geographic location, making the program accessible to all Medicare beneficiaries.

Fruit Street's delivery of the MDPP has the following components:

22 classes on Zoom with a registered dietitian and a group of up to 30 participants.

Curriculum topics include diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management.

Participants receive a wireless scale at no-cost to track weight loss progress.

The platform will soon be re-integrated with Fitbit and Apple Watch.

Easy to use mobile app for iOS and Android.

Text-message communication with your dietitian and support group.

Option to purchase medically tailored meals delivered to your home.

Integration with LabCorp for blood testing to track improvements in HbA1c levels.

Medicare beneficiaries can sign up directly on the Fruit Street website at www.fruitstreet.com by entering their Medicare ID number during the registration process. Fruit Street will then submit claims to Medicare as the Medicare beneficiary progresses through the program.

Physicians can also refer their patients with prediabetes by directing their patients to the Fruit Street website or sending a fax to Fruit Street. Interested physicians can fill out this form to learn more about referring: https://www.fruitstreet.com/refer.

Fruit Street will also be contracting with Medicare Advantage Plans who are required to offer the MDPP as a benefit to their members. Fruit Street believes the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program can help MA plans improve their CMS Star Ratings.

"There are approximately 66 million Medicare beneficiaries in the United States and 1 out of 2 have prediabetes and are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Our program is now available on a national basis and available at no-cost to these Medicare beneficiaries who need this program. We have been advocating that Medicare should reimburse for this program via Distance Learning for years and we applaud Medicare's decision to finally reimburse for Distance Learning delivery of the program. This decision by Medicare increases access to care and will help scale the National Diabetes Prevention Program."

About Fruit Street

Fruit Street Health delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program and Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program through the In-Person With Distance Learning Component Delivery Type. This enables participants to participate in Fruit Street's program, if they choose to, via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. Participants can also use a wireless scale and Fitbit that integrate with the app to track weight loss and physical activity. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to deliver the Diabetes Prevention Program via Distance Learning and live group video conferencing. Fruit Street is a proud member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance. Fruit Street is also supported by hundreds of physicians who invested in the company in support of Fruit Street's mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes.

