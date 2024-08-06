Fruit Street Health Becomes In-Person With Distance Learning Component CDC-Recognized Diabetes Prevention Program

Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, has switched its delivery modality with the CDC from Distance Learning to In-Person With Distance Learning Component.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, has switched its delivery modality with the CDC from Distance Learning to In-Person With Distance Learning Component. This has enabled Fruit Street to apply to become a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier, which would make Fruit Street a covered benefit to all Medicare beneficiaries if they have prediabetes.

The Distance Learning delivery mode is a CDC classification that means that a diabetes prevention program delivers the diabetes prevention program 100% by trained Lifestyle Coaches via remote classroom or telehealth. The Lifestyle Coach provides live (synchronous) delivery of session content in one location and participants call-in or video-conference from another location. Fruit Street delivered its diabetes prevention program this way since 2017 via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians, having enrolled more than 45,000 participants with prediabetes.

On August 1, 2024, Fruit Street switched its delivery type to In-Person With Distance Learning Component which will enable it to register as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier for the first time. The In-Person with a Distance Learning Component modality gives delivery organizations the option of delivering the diabetes prevention program in-person or via telehealth, increasing access to the program to all Americans regardless of where they live.

Laurence Girard, the CEO & Founder of Fruit Street stated, "We are pleased to see that the 2024 CDC Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program standards and Medicare regulations recognized the value of having a delivery modality that enabled a DPP program that uses a Distance Learning Component to be a reimbursed modality by Medicare. This is a monumental shift in the landscape for delivery of the diabetes prevention program via Distance Learning. Once Fruit Street is approved as a Medicare DPP Supplier, our diabetes prevention program will be available as a covered benefit to all 66 million Medicare beneficiaries if they have prediabetes and have not previously participated in a diabetes prevention program. Distance Learning makes this intervention available to every American, regardless of their geographic location."

About Fruit Street Health

Fruit Street Health delivers the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program through the In-Person With Distance Learning Component Delivery Type. This enables participants to participate in Fruit Street's program, if they choose to, via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. Participants can also use a wireless scale and Fitbit that integrate with the app to track weight loss and physical activity. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to deliver the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program via telehealth and live group video conferencing. Fruit Street is a proud member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance. Fruit Street is also supported by hundreds of physicians who invested in the company in support of Fruit Street's mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes.

