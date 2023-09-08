Fruit Street Health CEO Laurence Girard, Joins the CDC's Lifestyle Change Implementation Research Network (LCIRN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has invited the CEO of Fruit Street Health, Laurence Girard, to participate in its Lifestyle Change Implementation Research Network. Fruit Street is a CDC-recognized Distance Learning provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program Lifestyle Change Program.

The Lifestyle Change Implementation Research Network is a diverse network of experts who have played significant roles in the implementation, adaptation, and/ or evaluation of lifestyle change interventions (LCIs). This network is being convened for the purposes of sharing lessons learned and providing insight into how to best reach and support populations of focus, defined as those who have systematically experienced greater obstacles to health based on their racial or ethnic group; religion; socioeconomic status; gender; age; mental health; cognitive, sensory, or physical disability; sexual orientation or gender identity; geographic location; or other characteristics historically linked to discrimination or exclusion.

This Network is being developed through the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Division of Diabetes Translation, with the goal of developing a better understanding of the policies, programs, and research needed to support LCIs. For this project, LCIs are evidence-based behavior change programs that are geared, at a minimum, toward improving both dietary behavior/nutrition and physical activity.

Laurence Girard, CEO of Fruit Street, shared, "I am honored to have been invited by the CDC to the Lifestyle Change Implementation Research Network to share what I have learned at our organization that has enrolled thousands of Americans into the National Diabetes Prevention Program Lifestyle Change Program via telehealth with registered dietitians. I previously attended the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in 2022 which inspired me to collaborate with the government on diet related disease. I am pleased that my participation in the LCIRN allows me to continue collaborating with the government on addressing lifestyle related disease. Hopefully our learnings will help the CDC continue to improve the National Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change Program as we all continue working towards reducing the burden of lifestyle related disease in the country."

About Fruit Street Health

Fruit Street Health is a CDC-recognized Distance Learning provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Change Program. Fruit Street delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program Lifestyle Change Program via telehealth and live group video conferencing with registered dietitians. Participants are also issued a wireless scale, Fitbit, and can also take photos of their food in the Fruit Street mobile application. The company is supported by hundreds of physicians who have invested in the company. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to prevent individuals with prediabetes from progressing to Type 2 diabetes.

About the Lifestyle Change Implementation Research Network

Media Contact

Laurence Girard, Fruit Street Health, 1 347-202-1101, [email protected], www.fruitstreetclinic.com

SOURCE Fruit Street Health