Fruit Street Health Exhibits at 2024 American Academy of Family Physicians Conference in Phoenix, Arizona

Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program, announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2024 American Academy of Family Physicians Conference in Phoenix, Arizona which takes place from September 24th to September 28th.

Fruit Street's Chief Medical Officer Arvind Ravinutala will be at the conference to meet with primary care and family medicine physicians who might be interested in referring their prediabetic patients to Fruit Street's CDC-recognized diabetes prevention program.

Dr. Arvind Ravinutala is a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 12 years of experience in healthcare. He graduated from the Keck School of Medicine of USC in 2016 and stayed on to work with the underserved in East Los Angeles during his residency at Adventist Health. He was promoted to hospitalist medical director and also serves as an associate professor at Loma Linda University. He is passionate about using technology to prevent chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes.

Recent regulatory changes at the CDC and CMS have allowed Fruit Street to apply to be a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier. This means that Fruit Street's diabetes prevention program will be available at no cost to Medicare patients with prediabetes because Fruit Street will be able to submit claims to Medicare for delivering the diabetes prevention program.

Fruit Street's CEO and Founder, Laurence Girard, said "More than 1 in 3 Americans have prediabetes and have a high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in the future. In the Medicare population, that number jumps to 1 in 2 people having prediabetes. We are excited to attend the American Academy of Family Physicians conference because we know there is an opportunity for physicians to refer their prediabetic patients to CDC-recognized diabetes prevention programs such as Fruit Street. The diabetes prevention program now has Medicare coverage and in some states Medicaid coverage. With this new coverage in place, there is a tremendous opportunity for primary care physicians to refer their prediabetic patients to CDC-recognized diabetes prevention programs and there will be no cost to patients. There is not even a copay for Medicare patients. By our estimates, there are now 80 million Americans between Medicare and Medicaid that have coverage for the National Diabetes Prevention Program."

Fruit Street Health delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program via distance learning and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. The program consists of 22 1-hour long classes on Zoom with a registered dietitian and group of other participants. Participants are also issued a wireless scale so they can track their weight loss progress in the Fruit Street mobile app. The National Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to help patients with prediabetes reduce their risk for Type 2 diabetes by between 58 and 71%. Physicians interested in referring their patients can contact Fruit Street at www.fruitstreet.com to have brochures sent to their office and set up a referral process that will benefit their patients.

