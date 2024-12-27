Fruit Street Health Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Enable Physician Referrals Into Distance Learning Diabetes Prevention Program

Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program, has integrated with athenahealth to enable physicians to easily refer patients with prediabetes into the National Diabetes Prevention Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health, a provider of the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program and Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program via Distance Learning on Zoom with Diabetes Prevention Program Lifestyle Coaches, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to refer their prediabetic patients into the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

Fruit Street delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program which is a 12-month program designed to help patients with prediabetes avoid developing Type 2 diabetes by making diet and lifestyle changes. The program consists of 26 1-hour long classes on Zoom with a lifestyle coach covering topics such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management. Participants are also issued a cellular scale when they sign up to track weight loss progress in the Fruit Street app. The program is available at no-cost for Medicare patients with prediabetes since Fruit Street is a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier. The National Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to help patients with prediabetes avoid developing Type 2 diabetes by 58-71%. Participants also have the opportunity to order medically tailored meals as part of Fruit Street's program and have them delivered to their home. The program helps participants lose weight and reduce their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, from the comfort of their home.

Fruit Street Health enables physicians to easily refer their patients with prediabetes into the evidenced-based National Diabetes Prevention Program. Physicians can also improve their Medicare Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) incentives related to glycemic referral services by enrolling patients into the diabetes prevention program and documenting this within athenaOne ®. Athena Health. This helps improve the health of patients while also providing benefits to clinicians.

athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Fruit Street Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Fruit Street Health's new integrated application, please visit Fruit Street Health's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Fruit Street Health

Fruit Street Health delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program and Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program through the In-Person With Distance Learning Component Delivery Type. This enables participants to participate in Fruit Street's program, if they choose to, via live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. Participants can also use a wireless scale that integrates with the app to track weight loss progress. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to help the 1 in 3 Americans with prediabetes avoid developing Type 2 diabetes. Fruit Street is a proud member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance. Fruit Street is also supported by hundreds of physicians who invested in the company in support of Fruit Street's mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

