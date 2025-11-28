Fruit Street Health Selected by CMS to Join the National Health Tech Ecosystem for Advancing Digital Prevention for Diabetes and Obesity

Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier, has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to join the National Health Tech Ecosystem in the category of Patient Facing Apps - Diabetes and Obesity. The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem is an initiative aimed at modernizing healthcare delivery through better data access, interoperability, and personalized digital tools.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health, a CDC-recognized Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Supplier, has been selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to join the National Health Tech Ecosystem in the category of Patient Facing Apps - Diabetes and Obesity. The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem is an initiative aimed at modernizing healthcare delivery through better data access, interoperability, and personalized digital tools.

As part of this CMS initiative, Fruit Street Health joins a select group of innovative health tech companies working to build secure, real-time connections between Medicare and Medicaid data systems and the digital health platforms that patients use every day.

Led by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, the National Health Tech Ecosystem project fosters a voluntary, standards-based ecosystem where the electronic health records (EHRs), mobile apps, and connected tools seamlessly work together, reduce provider burden, enhance care quality, and empower patients to control their health data.

Fruit Street Health's commitments to the National Health Tech Ecosystem include:

Connect to CMS-aligned networks using secure FHIR APIs and identity management protocols.

Deliver delivery of the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program to Medicare beneficiaries at scale.

Automate onboarding through prefilled data from verified CMS records.

Ensure HIPAA-compliant, consent-based data access and sharing

Report outcomes including weight loss, HbA1c improvement, physical activity data, and other engagement metrics.

These commitments directly support CMS's vision for accessible, outcomes-driven digital health, especially for underserved populations.

CMS will also be launching an app store in Q1 2026 which Fruit Street is working towards launching in. These apps will make evidence based digital health solutions available to Medicare beneficiaries that are part of the National Health Tech Ecosystem.

Why This Matters

Today 1 out of 2 Medicare beneficiaries have prediabetes and have a high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes in the future which can lead to health complications such as amputation, blindness, heart disease, stroke, and obesity as well as increased healthcare costs. Fruit Street Health helps Medicare beneficiaries avoid developing Type 2 diabetes through delivery of Fruit Street's evidence based Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program which includes:

22 1-hour long classes on Zoom with a registered dietitian and group of up to 30 Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes.

Cellular scale for tracking weight loss progress.

Ability to track physical activity minutes in the Fruit Street mobile app.

Patients can take photos of their food and receive feedback.

Group support via text chat in-between sessions.

Delivery of medically tailored meals to Medicare beneficiaries.

The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to help Medicare beneficiaries reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by as much as 71% based on NIH funded research published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"This pledge from Fruit Street is a commitment to serve the 66 million Medicare beneficiaries and help them avoid developing Type 2 diabetes by enrolling in a digital version of the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program," said Laurence Girard, CEO of Fruit Street Health. "With 1 out of 2 Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes (33 million people), it's time for our nation to focus on prevention and helping these Medicare beneficiaries avoid developing the health complications associated with Type 2 diabetes such as amputation, blindness, heart disease, stroke, and premature death. We are incredibly excited to serve our country by collaborating with CMS to enroll Medicare beneficiaries into the diabetes prevention program and we are looking forward to participating in the National Health Tech ecosystem."

About Fruit Street Health

Fruit Street Health is a CDC-approved Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program delivered via Distance Learning and live group video calls with registered dietitians. Participants can also use a wireless scale to track weight loss progress, track physical activity in the Fruit Street mobile app, and take photos of their food in the Fruit Street app. Fruit Street Health is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to help the 1 in 3 Americans with prediabetes to avoid developing Type 2 diabetes. The company is supported by hundreds of physician investors who believe in this mission. Fruit Street is a proud major of the CMS National Health Tech Ecosystem and the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance.

Media Contact

Laurence Girard, Fruit Street Health, 1 3475152417, [email protected], www.fruitstreet.com

SOURCE Fruit Street Health