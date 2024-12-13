Fruit Street Health's Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program Partners With Modify Health to Provide Medically Tailored Meals as Beneficiary Engagement Incentive

Fruit Street Health, a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program recognized by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, has partnered with ModifyHealth to provide medically tailored meals to participants as a beneficiary engagement incentive.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street Health, a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program recognized by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, has partnered with ModifyHealth to provide medically tailored meals to participants as a beneficiary engagement incentive.

Fruit Street Health delivers the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program via Distance Learning and live group video conferencing on Zoom with Diabetes Prevention Program Lifestyle Coaches. There are 22 1-hour long classes on Zoom over the course of a year covering PreventT2 curriculum topics such as diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management.

Participants in the Fruit Street Diabetes Prevention Program can also use a wireless scale to track weight loss progress throughout the program.

The program is designed to help Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes avoid developing Type 2 diabetes by losing at least 5% of their weight and making diet and lifestyle changes. The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program has been proven to help Medicare beneficiaries with prediabetes reduce their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes over the next 4 years by 71%.

Participants in the Fruit Street program will now receive four ModifyHealth meals at no-cost as part of their participation in the program.

Laurence Girard, CEO at Fruit Street Health, stated, "By adding medically tailored meals to our diabetes prevention program, individuals with prediabetes will receive even more support in the Fruit Street program by having medical meals delivered to their home. ModifyHealth has conducted peer-reviewed studies that show that their meals can help individuals with prediabetes reduce their HbA1c, which will contribute to the reversal of prediabetes. Now participants in the Fruit Street program will be able to work with their lifestyle coach via Zoom, track their weight loss via a digitally connected scale, enjoy healthy meals delivered to their home, and will be able to take photos of their food in our mobile app to get feedback."

Hagan Jordan, Chief Growth Officer at ModifyHealth, stated, "We're excited to partner with Fruit Street Health to provide our industry-leading, medically tailored meals as a part of their Diabetes Prevention Program. Multiple clinical studies over the past several years, including ModifyHealth's own clinical data, has have shown that medically tailored meals not only improve health outcomes, but also lower healthcare costs and improve patient satisfaction. Our goal through this partnership is to leverage medically tailored meals as another resource to help drive engagement and support further improve patient outcomes related to Fruit Street's Diabetes Prevention Program.

About Fruit Street

Fruit Street Health delivers the National Diabetes Prevention Program and Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program through the In-Person With Distance Learning Component Delivery Type. This enables participants to participate in Fruit Street's program via live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. Participants can also use a wireless scale that integrate with the app to track weight loss. Fruit Street is a public benefit corporation whose mission is to deliver the Diabetes Prevention Program via Distance Learning and live group video conferencing. Fruit Street is a proud member of the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Prevention Alliance. Fruit Street is also supported by hundreds of physicians who invested in the company in support of Fruit Street's mission of preventing Type 2 diabetes.

About ModifyHealth

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective, and enjoyable for providers and patients. Along with home-delivered, medically tailored meals, ModifyHealth provides dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, and education to ensure sustained benefits. ModifyHealth's turnkey programs improve outcomes and cost for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and related issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment. ModifyHealth partners with providers, payors, employers, and patients to make adopting healthier diets and lifestyles a reality. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com.

