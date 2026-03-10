Fruit Street Teams Up with Aetna Better Health of Illinois to Enroll Medicaid Members in Diabetes Prevention Program

Fruit Street today announced a collaboration with Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health® company, to offer eligible Medicaid members no-cost access to a Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) that helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes through personalized coaching and virtual support. Aetna is the first managed care organization (MCO) in Illinois to introduce a DPP to its Medicaid members, expanding access to evidence-based diabetes prevention services across all 102 counties in the state.

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street today announced a collaboration with Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, a CVS Health® company, to offer eligible Medicaid members no-cost access to a Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) that helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes through personalized coaching and virtual support. Aetna is the first managed care organization (MCO) in Illinois to introduce a DPP to its Medicaid members, expanding access to evidence-based diabetes prevention services across all 102 counties in the state.

Through this collaboration, Fruit Street's virtual DPP will be available to eligible Medicaid members, allowing them to participate from home via live group sessions, receive ongoing support from certified lifestyle coaches and easily track progress using digital tools, such as wireless scales. Members can also earn incentives through Aetna Better Health of Illinois' Medicaid rewards program, providing added motivation for completing important health milestones, such as diabetes screenings, improving blood sugar control and managing blood pressure.

Outreach and enrollment efforts will be tailored, helping ensure members in communities that have historically faced barriers to preventative care are receiving the education and support they deserve.

"Fruit Street is honored to work with Aetna Better Health of Illinois to expand access to diabetes prevention," said Laurence Girard, Fruit Street. "Together, we are showing how collaboration between health plans and technology-enabled providers can deliver preventive care at scale."

"Aetna is proud to be the first MCO in Illinois to bring the Diabetes Prevention Program to its members," said Melanie Fernando, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Illinois. "With this program, we're helping members take meaningful steps towards better health, giving them the tools, resources and support they need to live healthier lives and prevent diabetes before it starts."

Through this initiative, Fruit Street will leverage its evidence-based weight loss and diabetes prevention program to help eligible Medicaid members build healthy habits that can lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other related health complications.

This year-long program is offered at no cost to Aetna Better Health of Illinois members.

About Fruit Street

Fruit Street delivers the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program via telehealth and live group video conferencing on Zoom with registered dietitians. The program is designed to help individuals with prediabetes reduce their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by making diet and lifestyle changes.

