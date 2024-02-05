Fry Shortening Reduction Innovation and Bakery Savings, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This new FSR product also helps maintain excellent product quality with no negative effects on important factors like glaze adherence, texture, volume and extended shelf life. Post this

New Indulge FSR solutions are also available in multiple formats to meet the desires of industrial and artisan bakers, including mix, base and concentrate varieties. Lastly, the product can also drive an important impact important to bakers today: sustainability. Indulge FSR can help bakers lessen their reliance on palm shortening.

Join specialists from AB Mauri North America, Wes Snow, Technical Sales Director — Sweet Goods; and Kyle Christensen, Vice President — Product Management, for an exciting session about the benefits of less fat, more dough and the importance of accurate fat and moisture measurement.

Register for the live webinar on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fry Shortening Reduction Innovation and Bakery Savings.

