FSA Investment Group Partners with Allocate to Expand Access to Private Markets

Allocate, a leading technology platform that empowers wealth advisors to build and scale alternative investment portfolios, today announced a strategic partnership with FSA Investment Group, a Native American-owned investment advisory firm managing approximately $1 billion in assets. Post this

"Private markets are vital to helping tribes build long-term, diversified portfolios," said Andy Webb, Chief Investment Officer at FSA Investment Group. "With Allocate, we can deliver scalable, high-quality exposure to alternatives in a way that aligns with our clients' unique investment objectives and cultural values."

"We're committed to delivering forward-thinking investment opportunities that support economic growth and sovereignty across Native American communities," said John Hosman, Partner with FSA Investment Group. "Our clients trust us to provide access to the same caliber of investment solutions used by top institutional investors—and Allocate enables us to do that at scale."

The initiative comes as tribal nations increasingly seek sophisticated investment solutions in the wake of 2021 regulatory changes that broadened access to alternative assets.

"FSA is doing transformational work to bring private markets to new communities in a thoughtful and impactful way," said Samir Kaji, CEO of Allocate. "We're proud to support their mission and provide the tools that make private markets more accessible, transparent, and aligned with investor needs. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to unlocking alternatives through innovation and inclusive design."

