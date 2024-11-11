FSA Store® and HSA Store® launch extended promotion featuring FSA-eligible telehealth services to give consumers a head start on a healthier new year

We're proud to help consumers get ahead of their health goals by simplifying access to telehealth services and making it easy to use tax-free funds to engage with resources that can set them up for a vibrant new year. Post this

This extended telehealth promotion will feature discounts from five popular FSA- and HSA-eligible services, including:

ShedRx. Studies show that nearly 50% of adults want to manage their weight, and Shed RX helps those who qualify achieve this goal with personalized medication plans, accompanied by expert patient support. FSA- and HSA-eligible monthly subscription options include medication supplies, patient support, and premium options to help users meet their health goals (note that optional add-on supplements and health coaching are generally not FSA/HSA eligible). From November 11 to December 10 , ShedRx will offer 90% off a first provider appointment and 20% off the first month of treatment; and from December 11 - 31 , receive 50% off a first provider appointment and 15% off the first month of treatment.

, ShedRx will offer 90% off a first provider appointment and 20% off the first month of treatment; and from , receive 50% off a first provider appointment and 15% off the first month of treatment. BetterHelp. Studies show that one in five adults are affected by mental health conditions every year. FSA users can find support for mental health needs like anxiety, stress, depression, and more with therapy services from BetterHelp. Subscribers can choose from thousands of licensed mental health specialists and can schedule virtual and in-person counseling. From November 11 to December 31 , save 25% on the first month of online therapy with BetterHelp.

, save 25% on the first month of online therapy with BetterHelp. FSA Store and HSA Store Optical. It's estimated that the total economic cost to treat eye disorders and vision loss costs Americans $139 billion annually. FSA Store and HSA Store Optical provide affordable, high-quality contact lenses and designer eyewear with convenient online ordering and prescription accuracy. Shoppers can also purchase eye glasses, prescription sunglasses, and optical supplies like contact lens solutions. Check out weekly sales and discount codes at FSA Store Optical or HSA Store Optical.

annually. FSA Store and HSA Store Optical provide affordable, high-quality contact lenses and designer eyewear with convenient online ordering and prescription accuracy. Shoppers can also purchase eye glasses, prescription sunglasses, and optical supplies like contact lens solutions. Check out weekly sales and discount codes at FSA Store Optical or HSA Store Optical. Bilt Labs. Foot pain is a challenge for 8 out of 10 adults, with conditions such as Morton's neuroma, heel pain, and neuropathy making day-to-day mobility challenging. Bilt Labs addresses painful foot conditions like gout, Morton's neuroma, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and neuropathy by delivering custom-made insoles to individual customers. The simple, online Bilt Labs process includes a home foot-impression kit that is analyzed by podiatrists, after which the custom shoe inserts are shipped directly to the individual within 21 days. From November 11 to December 31 , enjoy $40 off two or more pairs of custom insoles when you purchase Bilt Labs through FSA Store or HSA Store.

, enjoy off two or more pairs of custom insoles when you purchase Bilt Labs through FSA Store or HSA Store. Winona. Approximately 1.3 million women enter menopause every year, with physical changes like brain fog, sleep loss, and unpleasant hot flashes making day-to-day life challenging. Winona delivers doctor-prescribed, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and support for women at all stages of the menopause journey. Winona subscribers can request support for specific symptoms and receive medications and treatment plans that are customized to their physical needs. Winona offers prescribed creams, medications, patches, and more to ease menopause symptoms, and subscribers are connected with a doctor local to them, who can be contacted at any time using the patient chat portal. In addition to medication services, subscribers have access to educational articles, live Q&A sessions, and a community support group. From November 11 to December 31 , receive 30% off a first menopause treatment plan.

Bonus for FSA users: Spend remaining 2024 FSA funds and save on telehealth services.

All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year, and for the majority of people, that deadline is December 31. According to proprietary FSA Store data, nearly 70% of FSA users have a December 31 deadline, which means any unused funds will be forfeited if not spent by this date (unless the account holder's employer offers a rollover of funds or a grace period extension). FSA users can take advantage of this promotion to spend 2024 FSA funds on services that will propel them to a healthier 2025.

For additional information, deadline support, and money-saving deals, visit FSAStore.com.

