FSA Store® and HSA Store® share back-to-school shopping tips for flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA) users

From elementary school to college, FSAs and HSAs can support health needs for students of all ages, while delivering savings and convenience to parents
DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new school year is almost here, and parents may already be on the lookout for supplies that will set up their child for success and good health in the months ahead. But all of these expenses can create financial strain for families. In fact, it's estimated that parents will spend an average of $875 to prepare their kids for the new school year. Fortunately, many expenses needed to support the health and wellbeing of children during the school year are eligible for purchase with FSA and HSA funds. To help simplify shopping for parents who are enrolled in these tax-advantaged accounts, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is sharing a list of popular FSA and HSA purchases for students of all ages.
"Good health is essential for success in the classroom, and using tax-free FSA and HSA funds to pay for eligible healthcare expenses for school-aged children is a smart move that many parents aren't aware of," said Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of HSA Store. "Helping families understand how to use their tax-free funds throughout the year is central to our mission of simplifying tax-free healthcare accounts so that account holders benefit better from their FSA and HSA experience."
According to Health-E Commerce, FSAs and HSAs can be used to pay for the following common services and products to keep students of all ages healthy during the year.
- Update or upgrade prescription eyewear or make the transition from glasses to contact lenses with the help of tax-free funds.
- For students in elementary school, products like first-aid kits, lice treatment kits, hydration packets, digital thermometers, and allergy relief products are commonly used products that are all FSA and HSA eligible.
- Parents of middle schoolers can purchase medicated acne patches, sun protection lip balm, medicated facial cleansers, topical pain relief products, and period pads. Parents can also improve oral health and give students a smile they are proud of with FSA- and HSA-eligible invisible aligners.
- High school students will benefit from FSA and HSA purchases like KT tape to treat sports injuries, tampons for active lifestyle, medicated body wash, contact lens solution, and medicated skin serums. Tax-free funds can also be used for personalized acne and skin care treatments from telehealth providers.
- Parents who are sending a loved one away to college or other post-high school activities can help keep them healthy by ordering them an FSA or HSA debit card from their account administrator. This will allow older dependents to pay for doctor visits and prescription medications while away, and to purchase eligible items like hydration kits, menstrual care products, over-the-counter pain medications, a deep tissue massage gun, electronic ear cleaning device, skincare products like sunscreen, and more.
- College-aged students (18 years or older) may also benefit from FSA-and HSA-eligible virtual mental health support.
- In addition to these popular purchases, parents can also use FSA or HSA funds to pay for back-to-school physicals, immunizations, and sport-specific physicals.
To learn more about eligibility or to shop for back to school health products by brand or health condition, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.
