FSA Store® and HSA Store® share back-to-school shopping tips for flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA) users

From elementary school to college, FSAs and HSAs can support health needs for students of all ages, while delivering savings and convenience to parents

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new school year is almost here, and parents may already be on the lookout for supplies that will set up their child for success and good health in the months ahead. But all of these expenses can create financial strain for families. In fact, it's estimated that parents will spend an average of $875 to prepare their kids for the new school year. Fortunately, many expenses needed to support the health and wellbeing of children during the school year are eligible for purchase with FSA and HSA funds. To help simplify shopping for parents who are enrolled in these tax-advantaged accounts, Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, is sharing a list of popular FSA and HSA purchases for students of all ages.