FSA Store® and HSA Store® share four ways to support mental health with tax-free funds on World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to educate individuals and families about ways they can support their own wellbeing by using their FSA and HSA funds to pay for eligible mental health services and products that contribute to their total wellbeing. Post this

According to Health-E Commerce, following are IRS-approved FSA and HSA expenses that support better mental health.

1. Telehealth Services. HSA Store and FSA Store offer easy access to eligible telehealth services from BetterHelp that support mental health for people of all ages. Subscribers can search from thousands of licensed mental health specialists and can schedule virtual and in-person counseling.

2. Self Care. Physical and mental wellbeing are closely connected, which is why pain relief products like a massaging weighted heat pad, calming heat back wrap, and eye pillows can play a role in managing mental health, as can products that provide migraine relief.

3. Sleep Support. Achieving consistent, quality sleep can improve mental health, and with FSA- and HSA-eligible items like sleep aid medications, pain relief eye pillows and neck wraps this can be within reach for account holders. The newly eligible WHOOP wearable device can also help individuals better track sleep and other diagnostic health factors.

4. Pain Relief. There is a connection between how our brains process pain and our emotions, which means that reducing pain and muscle tension can support mental health. Products like a heated, deep-tissue massage gun and pain-relief pads can help, as can acupressure or cupping devices.

To learn more about using tax-free funds to support mental wellbeing, visit the searchable eligibility lists at FSA Store or HSA Store.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], www.health-ecommerce.com

SOURCE Health-E Commerce