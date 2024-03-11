FSA Store® Shares 10 Ways to Support Spring Healthcare Needs and Use Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Funds Before the March 15 Grace Period Deadline

It's estimated that 37% of FSA users have a grace period deadline (according to a survey by VISA), but many are unaware of this key date and may risk forfeiting unused funds. Post this

What is the FSA grace period? The flexible spending account (FSA) grace period is an optional deadline extension an employer can choose to offer that allows employees to incur new expenses against prior year FSA funds. The grace period is 2.5 months after the end of their plan year. For example, someone with a December 31, 2023 FSA deadline and a grace period would have until March 15, 2024 to spend down remaining funds from their 2023 FSA. While not all FSAs run on a calendar year, the grace period is always 2.5 months after the plan year end date.

What is an eligible FSA expense? FSA eligibility rules are determined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Internal Revenue Code section 213(d). FSAs can be used for several services and products, including exams, clinical services, doctor visits, surgical procedures, dental care, vision care and more. To learn more about eligible products, visit the searchable eligibility list at FSA Store.

