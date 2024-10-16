FSA Store® shares 7 ways to fight flu and viruses while spending down flexible spending account (FSA) funds before December 31

If you have an FSA, now is the perfect time to spend those funds on products and services that will keep your family healthy during the coming months. Post this

According to FSA Store, these tax-free funds can be used to pay for the following eligible expenses – and much more – to combat viruses like Covid-19, influenza, the common cold, and more:

1. Thermometers: Make temperature testing quick and easy with non-contact and ear and forehead digital thermometers. Infant versions are also available.

2. Steam Inhalers: A tried-and-true approach to alleviating congestion and mucus buildup, portable and cordless steam inhalers, as well as shower-activated steam tablets can be purchased with FSA funds.

3. Face Masks: Proven to be effective in reducing the spread of germs and viral conditions, FSA Store offers disposable N95 and Pediatric Masks that are guaranteed eligible with tax-free funds.

4. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines: OTC medications can help treat symptoms like cough, chest tightness, pain and fever, nasal congestion, lack of sleep, nasal congestion, sinus pain, and more. In addition to these high-volume medications, FSA funds can also be used to purchase devices like the Aura Ease mask to relieve headache pain. For added convenience, FSA Store also offers a variety of bundles, like the Medicine Cabinet Bundle or the Cold and Flu Bundle that allow shoppers to quickly and easily purchase related products in a single purchase.

5. Hand Sanitizers: Bacteria and viruses can be prevented with hand sanitizers and alcohol wipes, in travel sizes for on-the-go use and holiday travel, or canisters for home use.

6. Emergency and Backup Medications: Staying healthy during cold and flu season also means being prepared with daily dose medications for existing or chronic conditions. FSA Store gives consumers easy access to use their FSA funds to purchase personalized medication kits and backup prescriptions through Jase Medical.

7. Diagnostic Supplies and Devices: Tracking key biometrics is an important part of fighting off viruses. Diagnostic products and devices like Covid testing kits, pulse oximeters, stethoscopes, and wearable health trackers can all be purchased with FSA funds.

What is an FSA? An FSA is a tax-advantaged account that consumers can enroll in through their employer-sponsored benefits program. Employees and/or employers can contribute to the account through pre-tax payroll contributions. This reduces the employee's taxable income and helps them pay for a wide range of expenses. FSA-eligible expenses are determined by the Internal Revenue Service.

What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. The majority of employers that offer an FSA have a December 31 deadline, which means that employees who are enrolled in the FSA may need to spend all funds by December 31 with a few exceptions. Unused funds will be forfeited. This December deadline is often referred to as the "use-it-or-lose-it deadline."

