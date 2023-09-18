FSA's Shred-Fest & Chili Cookoff is Back for Another Year of Community Fun

Financial Solution Advisors (FSA) is thrilled to announce the return of its Shred-Fest & Chili Cook-Off, scheduled to take place on November 3rd, 2023. Following the tremendous success of last year's event, this year promises even more excitement, competition, and community spirit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Solution Advisors (FSA) is thrilled to announce the return of its Shred-Fest & Chili Cook-Off, scheduled to take place on November 3rd, 2023. Following the tremendous success of last year's event, this year promises even more excitement, competition, and community spirit.

Building on the camaraderie and goodwill that defined the inaugural event, the 2nd Annual Shred-Fest & Chili Cook-Off aims to continue making a positive impact on the Jacksonville community.

At the event, participants have the chance to reduce the risk of identity theft by destroying old documents. To make sure nobody goes home hungry, we challenge our team members to bring their best fall recipes for a chili cook-off, each vying for the coveted title of Chili Champion. Just like last year, the chili chefs will compete for the opportunity to win generous cash donations for the charities of their choice. The top contenders will be awarded as follows:

First Place: $1,000 cash donation

cash donation Second Place: $500 cash donation

cash donation Third Place: $250 cash donation

Every participant who brings documents to shred will have the chance to taste-test and cast their vote for the best chili of the day.

Last year's winner, Kinika Callaway, Director of Client Services, claimed first place with her mouthwatering chili. Kinika's chosen charity, Hope Lodge Jacksonville, received a generous $1,000 donation, enabling them to continue their crucial work providing cancer patients and their caregivers with a nurturing and supportive environment.

Join us on November 3rd for a day of shredding, tasting, and making a difference in the Jacksonville community! This is a free event and open to the public.

About Financial Solution Advisors PLLC

Our team of advisors is committed to helping you achieve financial independence. From your business to your taxes to your long-term planning, we take an integrated approach to ensure everything works together to move you toward your goals. The firm was founded in 1978 to bring together the service offerings found at large, national firms with the personal attention and care of a local CPA firm. Financial Solution Advisors is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Each of our CPAs is also a member of the Florida and American Institutes of Certified Public Accountants. Learn more at financialsolutionadvisors.com.

Cindy Monk, Financial Solution Advisors PLLC, 1 904-296-2024, [email protected], https://financialsolutionadvisors.com/

