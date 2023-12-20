FSC Franchise Co. Approaches 2024 with 40 Signings, 11 Openings and Newk's Acquisition

The Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap parent company had a record year for signings and will continue to grow with the addition of a new concept to its platform.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FSC Franchise Co., the parent company of Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, has had a record year. In addition to acquiring Newk's Eatery, a fast-casual café concept, the franchisor opened 10 Brass Tap locations and one Beef 'O' Brady's, and it awarded another 36 and four, respectively.

"We've been looking to add something to our platform for several years, and we think that Newk's is the perfect complementary brand. It's fast casual with average unit volumes of $2.2 million, and it has the same geographical footprints across the Southeast that we currently have, so we're ecstatic about that partnership" explained CEO Chris Elliott. "We also had a record year for new deals with our existing brands, and we have another 23 openings in the budget for next year."

Elliot explained that there will be great synergies created between the brands, and given the complementary nature of the three, he sees potential for franchisees to become multi-unit owners with more than one brand under the FSC Franchise Co. umbrella.

Through innovative menu additions like Beef 'O' Brady's 10 @ 10 lineup and food-truck-reminiscent items at The Brass Tap, the team has successfully driven an increase in traffic and revenue, and the entire system is positioned to continue along a positive trajectory.

"Our EBITDA growth this year was a very healthy 15%, and it's planned to be 15% next year, as well," added Elliot.

With system-wide growth on the docket for next year, Elliot said both brands are seeing notable activity in Dallas, Texas; the Washington and Baltimore areas; and Southern California. In addition to the 23 total Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap openings scheduled for next year, the team is also working to ramp up Newk's Eatery growth, targeting 10 to 15 new locations per year.

Though the system is expanding rapidly and has big goals for next year, there are experienced, dedicated team members at all levels of the organization, positioning it well to grow both quickly and healthily.

"Our restaurant turnover has improved significantly, and the corporate offices are very stable in terms of team members," said Elliot. "We take a lot of pride in not having a lot of 'churn and burn,' and we're really excited about the future of these brands with the team we have on board."

ABOUT FSC:

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY'S

Beef 'O' Brady's is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef 'O' Brady's menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin, and grilled salmon, along with a kids' menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates 140 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.

ABOUT THE BRASS TAP

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

