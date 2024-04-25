FSC Franchise Co. Opens 6 Restaurants, Introduces New Menu Items in Q1 To Support Ongoing Expansion

The Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's Eatery parent company expanded in markets nationwide, diversified guest offerings and supported ongoing interest from prospective franchisees.

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FSC Franchise Co, the parent company of Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and recently acquired Newk's Eatery, continued along its steady growth trajectory through Q1. The franchisor opened five Brass Tap locations, including the first in Philadelphia, and one Newk's Eatery in Bentonville, Arkansas. The team also signed a new franchise agreement for Beef 'O' Brady's and has multiple franchisees completing due diligence for both Beef 'O' Brady's, The Brass Tap and Newk's.

"Our development trends are steady, and we're expecting to finalize more deals in the second quarter," CEO Chris Elliott said. "Balance of the year we plan to open two Beef 'O' Brady's, 13 Brass Tap and three Newk's Eatery.

"We're finding significant synergies with the addition of Newk's to the platform, and we're looking forward to having our first FSC conference with all three brands this July," Elliott said.

In addition to new restaurants in Texas, Pennsylvania and Arkansas, FSC Franchise Co. supported menu development across all three brands. Elliott said teams at Newk's Eatery's test kitchen have been working diligently, and guests will start to see exciting new offerings later this year. Beef 'O' Brady's launched 18 new menu classics, including burgers, sub sandwiches, pretzels and bowls, all of which are performing well. The Brass Tap's food truck menu, which features Premium Picks and $10 Street Smart Values offering a fun, Instagrammable twist on seasonal food-truck classics, launched toward the end of the first quarter and has already received strong feedback.

As it continues to grow, the leadership team is working to identify additional ways it can support the strength of the system. In the first quarter, a new mystery shopper program was initiated at Brass Tap locations, allowing owners even more insight into the customer experience and encouraging ongoing improvement to the execution within the four walls.

To guide the brands toward a more modern identity, FSC Franchise Co. began developing a smaller, less expensive prototype for Newk's Eatery and kicked off a refresh of The Brass Tap's brand identity that will become the new remodel program across the system.

"Newk's footprints will be smaller. To match the off-premise trends we're seeing, there could be a pickup window or a drive-thru in new and remodeled locations," Elliott said. "We're redesigning for more efficiency and lower cost, but the customer experience will be as good as or better than it is today."

With its leveled-up guest experience, ongoing menu innovation and streamlined restaurant prototypes, FSC Franchise Co. remains committed to quick, healthy development across all three of its brands.

ABOUT FSC:

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

ABOUT BEEF 'O' BRADY'S

Beef 'O' Brady's is a franchise of family sports pubs that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. With a focus on providing value without sacrificing quality, the Beef 'O' Brady's menu features delicious family favorites like award-winning wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, USDA Choice Cut sirloin, and grilled salmon, along with a kids' menu and a full bar for the adults. Beef 'O' Brady's is strongly dedicated to community involvement through ongoing partnerships with local schools, youth sports leagues and other community groups. Beef 'O' Brady's currently operates 140 locations in 21 states. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit http://www.beefobradysfranchise.com/.

ABOUT THE BRASS TAP:

The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of 50+ bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

ABOUT NEWK'S

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual chain that operates and franchises over 100 units in 16 states. Founded in 2004 and named after Co-Founder Chris "Newk" Newcomb, Newk's hand-preps more than 30 fresh ingredients daily for salads, sandwiches, soups, and pizzas, all made in-house without fryers or microwaves. Its Signature Cakes are baked in Newk's own bakery. Fresh grab-and-go options are also available. For more information, visit https://newks.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE FSC Franchise Co.