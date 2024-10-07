FSC Franchise Company's The Brass Tap and Beef 'O' Brady's Earn Spots on 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List

The two FSC Franchise Company restaurant brands have secured spots on the prestigious list, joining the ranks of some of the industry's largest and most recognizable franchises.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beef 'O' Brady's, a family sports pub franchise, and The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar franchise, both earned spots on the 2024 Franchise Times 400 list — the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems. This year marked the debut of the two FSC Franchise Company restaurant brands on the list, with Beef 'O' Brady's ranking at No. 231 and The Brass Tap placing at No. 409.

"As we continue to expand, it's truly an honor to be recognized alongside some of the largest and most successful franchise brands in the world," said Chris Elliott, CEO of FSC Franchise Company. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchise partners, corporate team and loyal fan base, both in our established markets and those new markets that are quickly embracing our brand. We're excited for the continued success and growth ahead."

Franchise Times compiles its ranking of the 400 largest U.S. franchise systems by using both voluntary company reports and the latest Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) to determine the systemwide sales of brands on a global scale. To be eligible for the list, companies must either be legally franchised and headquartered in the U.S. or have at least 10% of their total locations within the country. In addition, a minimum of 15% of the company's total units must be franchised.

The Brass Tap, which was established in 2008 by Elliott and his two friends, Jeff Martin and Tracy Wilson, was born out of their desire to create a social, upscale environment where patrons could enjoy a wide selection of local and global craft beers. Beef 'O' Brady's was founded in 1985 by Jim Mellody as a family-friendly, sports-themed restaurant with a focus on creating a warm and inviting atmosphere where friends and families could gather. Both brands are currently owned by and franchised through Elliott's FSC (Family Sports Concepts) Franchise Company.

"It means a lot to see Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap standing shoulder-to-shoulder alongside some of the largest and most successful franchise brands in the United States," said Elliott. "At FSC, we've charted our own path with these distinct concepts and it's gratifying to see the impact we're making. We're excited about the momentum we've built and we can't wait to see what's next for both brands as we push forward."

FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef 'O' Brady's and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef 'O' Brady's, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected] , www.hellomainland.com

