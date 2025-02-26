FSHD Society Strengthens Leadership with Experts in Healthcare, Biotech, and Market Access

"We have an exceptionally gifted board of corporate CEOs, CFOs, financial auditors, entrepreneurs, and business owners, with experience running global companies – all with FSHD in their families. The FSHD Society's missional focus and business enterprise is solid." Post this

Chris Mancill joins the Board with over 30 years of experience in healthcare market access and reimbursement. Currently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Market Access at AstraZeneca, he has held executive leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Merck, and MorphoSys. His deep expertise in navigating payor systems and ensuring patient access to life changing therapies will be invaluable as the Society continues its efforts to support access to emerging FSHD treatments.

Bill Sarraille, founder and CEO of Sarraille and Associates, is a nationally recognized expert in healthcare law, policy, and regulatory compliance. With decades of experience advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies on Medicare, Medicaid, and market access strategies, Sarraille's insights will help shape the Society's approach to research funding, regulatory engagement, and industry partnerships. He previously served as a senior healthcare attorney at Sidley Austin LLP and continues to contribute to healthcare policy as a Professor of Practice at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.

Jason Shi brings a unique perspective to the Board as both an FSHD patient and an expert in data science and machine learning. An Algorithm Developer at Hudson River Trading, Shi specializes in analyzing complex data to drive strategic decision making. His expertise in leveraging technology and analytics will support the Society's efforts to enhance patient engagement and research participation through innovative data driven initiatives.

Mark Stone, CEO of the FSHD Society, emphasized the impact of these new appointments, stating, "We have an exceptionally gifted board of corporate CEOs, CFOs, financial auditors, entrepreneurs, and business owners, with experience running global companies – all with FSHD in their families. The FSHD Society's missional focus and business enterprise is solid. Now with the addition of Jason, Bill, Chris, and Mel, the Society has the strategic input and guidance necessary to maximize its programs, reduce or eliminate obstacles, and secure access to FDA approved, covered, and adequately reimbursed drug treatments for our families."

These new appointments join a Board of Directors composed of leaders with deep expertise in corporate finance, global healthcare, IT development, and biotechnology. Their combined experience will help propel the Society toward its mission of accelerating access to effective FSHD treatments.

About the FSHD Society

The FSHD Society is the world's largest research and patient advocacy organization focused on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The Society supports families affected by this disease through programs like BetterLife, which provides people with tools to track symptoms and connect with resources, and FSHD Navigator, a service providing personalized assistance to help navigate the challenges of living with FSHD. For over 30 years, the Society has driven major advancements in research and treatment development, with the mission to end the pain, disability, and suffering of those living with FSHD. "As long as we are here, no patient need ever face this disease alone." For more information about the FSHD Society and its initiatives, please visit http://www.fshdsociety.org.

