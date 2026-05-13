FSP Empowers Local AI Revolution: Unveiling the FSP2000-57APB 2000W Flagship Power Solution for On-Premise Computing

FSP unveils the FSP2000-57APB, a flagship 2000W power supply engineered for on-premise AI computing and multi-GPU workstations. Featuring triple native CPU connectors, universal voltage optimization, and FSP's signature agile micro-customization services, it delivers tailored, high-wattage stability to perfectly integrate with diverse enterprise hardware and accelerate local AI development.
TAIPEI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As generative AI moves from cloud-based training to specialized local fine-tuning, the demand for stable, high-wattage on-premise power has never been greater. FSP Group, a global leader in power supply technology, today officially unveiled the FSP2000-57APB, a 2000W ATX 3.1 flagship power supply specifically engineered for high-performance local AI computing and dual-GPU workstations.
Uncompromising Stability for On-Premise AI Fine-Tuning Under the annual theme "Powering AI Together," FSP addresses the critical need for data privacy and low-latency processing in AI development. The FSP2000-57APB is purpose-built for secure, in-house compute workloads, such as large-scale model fine-tuning. It effortlessly manages massive power excursions, ensuring that hardware remains protected and systems remain stable during the most intensive deep learning cycles.
Triple CPU Connectivity: Supporting Next-Gen Multi-Socket Workstations A standout feature of the FSP2000-57APB is its triple native CPU 8-pin ports. This configuration is specifically designed to support the power-hungry demands of modern multi-socket motherboards and high-core-count processors used in elite AI workstations. Combined with dual native 12V-2x6 connectors, this PSU can stably drive two top-tier GPUs simultaneously, providing a robust foundation for multi-GPU parallel computing.
Efficiency Without Borders: Optimized for 110V/220V Environments Recognizing the diverse power grids of global developers, the FSP2000-57APB offers exceptional performance across all inputs. While delivering a massive 2000W output under 220V, it is also optimized to provide industry-leading wattage on standard 110V and 100V circuits, ensuring that local AI developers can maximize their hardware potential without requiring specialized electrical infrastructure.
FSP's Core Advantage: Agile Micro-Customization Services Beyond delivering flagship products like the FSP2000-57APB, FSP's true competitive edge lies in its agile "Micro-Customization" services. Understanding that every system integrator (SI) and enterprise developer has unique hardware architectures, FSP rapidly responds to specific demands across its entire product lineup—from specialized cable lengths and custom connector configurations to cooling performance tweaks. This dedicated brand capability ensures that FSP's power solutions perfectly integrate into diverse chassis designs and AI server racks.
A Comprehensive AI Power Ecosystem The launch of the FSP2000-57APB completes FSP's high-wattage AI PC lineup, bridging the gap between the 1650W and the ultra-heavy-duty 2500W models. From 2000W to 3000W+ alongside its unmatched customization capabilities, FSP continues to provide precision-engineered, fully modular solutions that empower partners and developers to realize the vision of "Powering AI Together."
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SOURCE FSP Group
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