FSP Empowers Local AI Revolution: Unveiling the FSP2000-57APB 2000W Flagship Power Solution for On-Premise Computing

As AI shifts to local fine-tuning, the FSP2000-57APB delivers uncompromising 2000W power, empowering developers to build the ultimate on-premise computing ecosystem. Post this

Triple CPU Connectivity: Supporting Next-Gen Multi-Socket Workstations A standout feature of the FSP2000-57APB is its triple native CPU 8-pin ports. This configuration is specifically designed to support the power-hungry demands of modern multi-socket motherboards and high-core-count processors used in elite AI workstations. Combined with dual native 12V-2x6 connectors, this PSU can stably drive two top-tier GPUs simultaneously, providing a robust foundation for multi-GPU parallel computing.

Efficiency Without Borders: Optimized for 110V/220V Environments Recognizing the diverse power grids of global developers, the FSP2000-57APB offers exceptional performance across all inputs. While delivering a massive 2000W output under 220V, it is also optimized to provide industry-leading wattage on standard 110V and 100V circuits, ensuring that local AI developers can maximize their hardware potential without requiring specialized electrical infrastructure.

FSP's Core Advantage: Agile Micro-Customization Services Beyond delivering flagship products like the FSP2000-57APB, FSP's true competitive edge lies in its agile "Micro-Customization" services. Understanding that every system integrator (SI) and enterprise developer has unique hardware architectures, FSP rapidly responds to specific demands across its entire product lineup—from specialized cable lengths and custom connector configurations to cooling performance tweaks. This dedicated brand capability ensures that FSP's power solutions perfectly integrate into diverse chassis designs and AI server racks.

A Comprehensive AI Power Ecosystem The launch of the FSP2000-57APB completes FSP's high-wattage AI PC lineup, bridging the gap between the 1650W and the ultra-heavy-duty 2500W models. From 2000W to 3000W+ alongside its unmatched customization capabilities, FSP continues to provide precision-engineered, fully modular solutions that empower partners and developers to realize the vision of "Powering AI Together."

Media Contact

Sales, FSP Group, 886 33759888, [email protected], https://www.fsp-group.com

SOURCE FSP Group