FSP Group Joins Forces with Partners at COMPUTEX 2026 to Seize AI Power Opportunities

"Power supplies have evolved from backstage components to the critical core of AI system performance and stability." Post this

This year, FSP Group has joined forces with multiple AI and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) leaders to demonstrate application results. Partners include Advantech, AIC, ARBOR、Chenbro, CyberTAN, UNEEC, Intel, SPARKLE, Trust5 intelligence and Uniwill.

Through live system demonstrations, FSP will showcase how its power solutions are successfully integrated into AI servers, industrial PCs, and smart devices, further driving the rapid implementation of AI business applications.

Focusing on Critical Power Infrastructure in the AI Era

This exhibition showcases FSP's AI power solution portfolio spanning from data centers to end devices, focusing on the critical power infrastructure driving the AI era, including:

Data Center Power Shelf

Battery Backup Unit (BBU) Shelf

Networking Power Solutions

CRPS Solutions

Industrial PC (IPC) Power Solutions

USB PD Fast Charging Solutions

Grid Resilience Solutions

AI PC Power Solutions

These exhibits fully demonstrate FSP's comprehensive technical strength from core infrastructure to terminal applications.

High-Performance Computing and Edge AI Applications

Data center solutions focus on AI servers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, providing high-efficiency and reliable power support tailored for high-power, high-density, and redundancy requirements. Meanwhile, networking and edge computing applications cover diverse scenarios including PoE switches, network switches, embedded systems, and edge AI servers, aiming to meet the power demands of various AI architectures.

"Micro Customization" as a Core Competitive Edge

FSP stated that in the face of rapid AI market development and diversified application needs, the company continues to leverage "Micro Customization" as its core competitive advantage. By providing highly flexible and reliable power solutions tailored to different application scenarios, FSP helps customers shorten development cycles and enhance system stability and market competitiveness.

Complete Layout for High-End Consumer and Retail Markets

In addition, FSP showcased a variety of products tailored for AI workstations. This impressive lineup features high-wattage power supplies such as the CANNON 3300W, the TWINS PRO 1400W ATX(PS2) redundant power supply, the high-power TWINS CRPS 3200W redundant power supply, and the 80 PLUS Titanium-certified MEGA TI 1650W White Edition. On the chassis front, FSP introduced multiple 4U Tower/Rack hybrid AI chassis, alongside the S210 chassis, specifically designed for compact performance and certified with NVIDIA SFF READY. Providing a complete solution from power supply to chassis cooling, this display fully demonstrates FSP's comprehensive product layout in both enterprise-level applications and high-end consumer markets.

With the rapid advancement of AI applications, power supplies have evolved from backstage components to the critical core of system performance and stability. Through COMPUTEX 2026, FSP Group will further demonstrate its technical prowess and industrial layout in the AI power sector.

Visit FSP Group at COMPUTEX 2026:

Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 1F <AI Computing & Tech Zone>

Booth Number: K0305a

Meeting Room: Room 503, 5F (Please contact your sales representative)

Official Website: https://www.fsp-group.com/tw/index.html

For more information on FSP products, please visit:

Website

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Media Contact

FSP Group Sales, FSP Group, 886 3-375-9888, [email protected], https://www.fsp-group.com

SOURCE FSP Group