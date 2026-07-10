FSP Group to Showcase Industrial and Networking Power Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2026

FSP showcases its latest industrial, networking, and medical power solutions, featuring two new high-performance PSUs at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2026.
TAIPEI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FSP Group will participate in the "TECHNO-FRONTIER 2026" exhibition in Japan. The exhibition will feature Open Frame PSU, PSU plus BBU, Battery Chargers, Panel Mount PSU, Medical PSU, and Adapters, focusing on industrial control, networking, surveillance, gaming, and medical applications.
In addition to showcasing the existing product line, FSP is also launching two new power solutions in response to market demands:
FSP500-H35-A12
- Dimensions: 3" x 5"
- Output Power: 500W
- Output Voltage: 12V and 24V series models available
- Safety Standards: IEC 60601-1, 62368-1, 60335-1, 61558-1, 61558-2-16
- Applications: Information Technology Equipment (ITE), Home Appliances, In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Medical Devices and Equipment
FSP950-2F37-B54H
- Dimensions: 190mm x 90mm
- Output Power: 950W (12V @ 150W & 54V @ 800W)
- Surge Protection: Equipped with up to ±6 KV differential and common mode surge protection
- Safety Standards: IEC 62368-1
- Applications: Networking
In addition to continuously deepening its presence in industrial and professional applications, FSP is actively expanding into the AI sector in response to rapidly developing technological trends. Leveraging years of accumulated R&D experience, FSP looks forward to meeting the foundational power needs of the AI era alongside industry partners. FSP provides both standard and customized power solutions, and we warmly welcome industry professionals and partners to visit us and exchange ideas.
We sincerely invite you to visit the FSP booth to learn more about our innovative power technologies:
• Exhibition Dates: July 15 – 17, 2026
• Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
• Booth Number: 1-AA34
Media Contact
[email protected], FSP Technology Inc., 886 3-375-9888, [email protected], https://www.fsp-group.com
SOURCE FSP Technology Inc.
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