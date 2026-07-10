FSP Group to Showcase Industrial and Networking Power Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2026

FSP showcases its latest industrial, networking, and medical power solutions, featuring two new high-performance PSUs at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2026.

TAIPEI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FSP Group will participate in the "TECHNO-FRONTIER 2026" exhibition in Japan. The exhibition will feature Open Frame PSU, PSU plus BBU, Battery Chargers, Panel Mount PSU, Medical PSU, and Adapters, focusing on industrial control, networking, surveillance, gaming, and medical applications.

In addition to showcasing the existing product line, FSP is also launching two new power solutions in response to market demands: