FSP Leads the AI PC Era: Launching Heavy-Duty 2500W and Compact SFX-L 1200W Power Solutions

"In today's rapidly evolving AI landscape, a stable and abundant power supply is the final line of defense for protecting hardware and data." Post this

As AI technology integrates into diverse sectors, FSP recognizes that different application scenarios require highly specific power specifications. To address this, FSP utilizes its flexible "micro-customization" services as a core competitive advantage. By providing precision power solutions tailored to varied and complex requirements—whether for specific chassis dimensions or unique power distribution needs—FSP enables partners to bring AI applications to life more efficiently and reliably.

Dominating the Market with Ultra-High Wattage: FSP2500-57APB Supports Four Top-Tier Graphics Cards

For professional users requiring extreme computing power, FSP has officially launched the FSP2500-57APB—a rare high-wattage AI PC ATX flagship power supply. Featuring 2500W output and 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, its key feature is the four 12V-2x6 connectors, allowing a single PSU to stably drive up to four top-tier graphics cards for heavy-duty AI workstations.

FSP's expansion in the AI PC power supply field continues. To meet future computing needs, FSP is actively developing products that exceed 3000W. Simultaneously, a 2000W model, the FSP2000-57APB, is under intensive development. This model will feature two 12V-2x6 connectors, offering a powerful choice for high-end AI PC players with dual graphics card setups.

Compactness Meets High Performance: FSP1200-57SFB Breaks Space Constraints

FSP has shattered the stereotype that "small size cannot have high wattage" with the release of the FSP1200-57SFB. Delivering a powerful 1200W Platinum-grade output in a size slightly larger than standard SFX, this AI PC power supply is perfect for users building compact AI workstations with next-generation high-end GPUs.

Comprehensive AI PC Power Lineup: High Performance and High Value

Beyond specialized form factors, FSP provides a complete high-end AI PC ATX product line for different budgets:

Top-Tier Performance: The 57ALB (Titanium) and 57AZB (Platinum) series ensure absolute safety during long-term full-load AI operations.

High Value-for-Money: The 57ALC(Platinum) and 57AGC(Gold) series offer FSP's high reliability at an accessible price point for mainstream AI PCs.

In today's rapidly evolving AI landscape, a stable and abundant power supply is the final line of defense for protecting hardware and data. FSP continues to work closely with global partners, leveraging its micro-customization expertise and leading power solutions to realize the vision of "Powering AI Together."

Media Contact

FSP Technology Inc., FSP Technology Inc., 886 3-375-9888, [email protected], https://www.fsp-group.com

SOURCE FSP Technology Inc.