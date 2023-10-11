FSP Names Andrew Rinn 2023-2024 National President-Elect

Mr. Rinn is a frequent speaker at industry meetings, including Forum 400, Clinic for Advanced Professionals, NAIA Performance and Purpose Forum, AALU National Meeting, and LIMRA Advanced Sales Forum. Tweet this

Mr. Rinn is a frequent speaker at industry meetings, including Forum 400, Clinic for Advanced Professionals, NAIA Performance and Purpose Forum, AALU National Meeting, and LIMRA Advanced Sales Forum. He has contributed articles to a number of publications, including Life Insurance Selling, National Underwriter, Senior Market Advisor, and the Journal of Financial Service Professionals, where he also serves as an associate editor.

Mr. Rinn is an active member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA). He has helped lead the Advanced Practice Committee—a joint endeavor between NAIFA and the Society of FSP to bring advanced content to financial professionals. Before embarking on his career in financial services, Mr. Rinn served as an Assistant County Attorney and Iowa Assistant Attorney General. He holds a BS from Midland University where he received honors as an Academic and Athletic All-American. He received his JD from Drake University Law School.

Mr. Rinn has been an active member of FSP since 2000; prior to being elected to FSP's national board in 2022 he served as a past president of FSP's Des Moines chapter. Serving with Mr. Rinn on the 2023-2024 executive committee of FSP's board are: president Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP; past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; secretary Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.

About FSP

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.

Media Contact

Donna D Giacobello, Society of FSP, 610-526-2524, [email protected], www.SocietyofFSP.org

SOURCE Society of FSP