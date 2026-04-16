FST Technical Services Acquires Blue Sky Consulting Services to Expand Capabilities and Strengthen QA/QC and Testing Services

"Our combined team brings together two highly skilled organizations with a shared commitment to quality, accuracy, and client service," said Mr. Hall. "The addition of Blue Sky strengthens our capabilities and reinforces our dedication to delivering reliable, full‑lifecycle solutions." Post this

"Our combined team brings together two highly skilled organizations with a shared commitment to quality, accuracy, and client service," said Troy Hall, CEO of FST Technical Services. "The addition of Blue Sky strengthens our capabilities and reinforces our dedication to delivering reliable, full‑lifecycle solutions for our clients."

Blue Sky's team will join FST under a unified brand, creating a stronger organization with deeper technical resources and a broader service footprint. Clients can expect the same high level of service they rely on today, with the added benefit of expanded expertise and capabilities.

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

About Blue Sky Consulting Services

Blue Sky Consulting Services was founded in 2014 with a desire to meet the growing building performance needs in a detailed and holistic way. Blue Sky grew over the years, expanding both its team and service offerings. As their customer needs evolved, Blue Sky expanded its capabilities to meet those needs. Throughout its operation, Blue Sky prioritized quality, invested in top talent, and upheld a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], www.fsttechnical.com

SOURCE FST Technical Services