FST Technical Services Acquires Criterion Labs to Expand Market Presence

"We are thrilled to welcome Criterion Labs into the FST family. This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision for continued expansion, both in services and geographic reach, as the global demand for semiconductors continues to rise. Together, we will be able to provide even greater value to our customers and drive innovation in the testing, inspection and certification market." – Troy Hall, CEO of FST Technical Services.

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

Criterion Labs Inc. was established in 1985 with the vision of providing specialized quality assurance services to the Silicon Valley tech industry. At a time when the industry was evolving rapidly, Criterion Labs identified a critical need for precision in gas line testing for big tech company labs and clean rooms, essential components in the technology quality assurance process. Over the decades, Criterion Labs has grown from a small, specialized operation to a trusted partner for some of the most significant players in the world-renowned tech industry.

