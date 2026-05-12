FST Technical Services Announces Jerry Lewandowski as the Executive Vice President of Operations

FST Technical Services has announced the hiring of Jerry Lewandowski as the Executive Vice President of Operations. Mr. Lewandowski brings over 30 years of experience throughout the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.
PHOENIX, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Technical Services, a leading provider in the Test, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (TICC) industry, has announced the hiring of Jerry Lewandowski as the Executive Vice President of Operations. Mr. Lewandowski brings over 30 years of experience throughout the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.
Over the course of his career, Mr. Lewandowski has become widely recognized for elevating quality systems, steering complex product development and manufacturing transfer initiatives, and driving cross-functional alignment in highly regulated environments globally. He has led quality and commissioning initiatives for major programs ranging from new medical device launches to multi site, risk based qualification frameworks executed within a heightened regulatory environment. Known for his strategic clarity, technical rigor, and calm leadership through organizational and regulatory challenges, Mr. Lewandowski consistently delivers reliable, compliant, and scalable solutions that strengthen both operational performance and product integrity.
As EVP of Operations, Mr. Lewandowski will leverage his extensive technical background and proven leadership to guide strategic growth, enhance operational excellence, and reinforce the company's position within the increasingly complex mission critical landscape.
"Mr. Lewandowski brings a unique blend of strategic vision, technical depth, and operational discipline," said Troy Hall, CEO. "His leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate innovation, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering the highest standards of quality to our partners and customers."
Mr. Lewandowski expressed enthusiasm for joining the organization, stating, "I am excited to help advance FST Technical Services' mission and build on the strong foundation already in place. Together, we will advance our operational capabilities to ensure we remain agile, compliant, and competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."
About FST Technical Services
FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.
Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.
Media Contact
Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], https://fsttechnical.com/
SOURCE FST Technical Services
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