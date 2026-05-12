FST Technical Services Announces Jerry Lewandowski as the Executive Vice President of Operations

Mr. Lewandowski expressed, "I am excited to help advance FST Technical Services' mission and build on the strong foundation already in place. Together, we will advance our operational capabilities to ensure we remain agile, compliant, and competitive in a rapidly evolving industry." Post this

As EVP of Operations, Mr. Lewandowski will leverage his extensive technical background and proven leadership to guide strategic growth, enhance operational excellence, and reinforce the company's position within the increasingly complex mission critical landscape.

"Mr. Lewandowski brings a unique blend of strategic vision, technical depth, and operational discipline," said Troy Hall, CEO. "His leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate innovation, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering the highest standards of quality to our partners and customers."

Mr. Lewandowski expressed enthusiasm for joining the organization, stating, "I am excited to help advance FST Technical Services' mission and build on the strong foundation already in place. Together, we will advance our operational capabilities to ensure we remain agile, compliant, and competitive in a rapidly evolving industry."

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], https://fsttechnical.com/

SOURCE FST Technical Services