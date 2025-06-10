FST Technical Services Announces Lance Williams as Engineering Manager

With 20 years of extensive experience in the environmental, nuclear and datacenter industries, Mr. Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Mr. Williams will oversee the QA/QC process for new data center projects, ensuring seamless integration and operational readiness. Post this

In his new role, Mr. Williams will oversee the QA/QC process for new data center construction projects, ensuring seamless integration and operational readiness. Mr. Williams will manage team members, oversee financial performance and promote services related to data center operations. Mr. Williams will ensure effective team assignments, provide feedback to enhance skills and ensure projects are well-staffed. Additionally, Mr. Williams will lead phase projects starting at the design phase, support the development of change orders for existing projects and build new relationships with clients and markets while traveling to various job sites.

Prior to joining FST, Mr. Williams held significant roles in various industries. He led teams responsible for the operation and maintenance of critical infrastructure, ensuring safe construction and high-quality standards. Mr. Williams also oversaw commissioning activities to ensure seamless integration and operational readiness. Additionally, he served as a test engineer, designing and establishing testing parameters, coordinating testing activities and ensuring components met design specifications and industry standards.

FST is confident that Mr. Williams's proven leadership capabilities, exceptional interpersonal communication skills and commitment to delivering the service with integrity will significantly contribute to the success of the team. Their demonstrated ability to leverage engineering and operational knowledge to manage and execute complex projects will be invaluable as FST continues to innovate and expand its operations.

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

