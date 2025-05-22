FST Technical Services Announces Steve Alschuler as Director of Commissioning

"Joining FST feels like being called up to the 'Major Leagues' after playing in the minors. The size and scope of FST's projects and their extensive national client base offer an exciting opportunity to elevate my career as a commissioning professional to unprecedented heights," said Mr. Alschuler. Post this

Mr. Alschuler is a professional mechanical engineer with over 30 years of wide-ranging HVAC and construction industry experience, including mechanical engineering, commissioning, construction and facilities systems. In this role, Mr. Alschuler will oversee the planning, execution, and completion of projects, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. He will be responsible for coordinating with various stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and internal teams, to ensure seamless project delivery.

Additionally, Mr. Alschuler will lead efforts to innovate and improve processes, leveraging his extensive experience to drive continuous improvement and operational excellence. His role will also involve managing budgets, timelines, and resources to ensure projects are completed on schedule and within budget, while maintaining a strong focus on safety and compliance. Mr. Alschuler's leadership will be pivotal in expanding FST's footprint and enhancing its reputation as a leader in the TICC industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Alschuler to the FST team as our new director. Mr. Alschuler's capabilities and proven track record in the industry make them the perfect fit for this role. His leadership and innovative approach will be instrumental in driving our projects to new heights and expanding our footprint nationally. We are confident that Mr. Alschuler will enhance the quality of our work and ensure that our projects meet the highest standards. We look forward to the exciting contributions Mr. Alschuler will bring to our company," said Michael English, President.

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

