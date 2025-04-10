FST Technical Services Announces the Recent Promotion of Michael Wisler

"Mr. Wisler's promotion to VP reflects his unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions over the years. His leadership has been crucial to our success, and we are confident he will continue to propel our organization forward with innovative advancements in this new role." – Michael English. Post this

Mr. Wisler began his career at FST in 2008. After a brief hiatus, he returned in 2017, bringing with him extensive knowledge of the mission-critical industry. His background includes over 20 years of experience in FDA-regulated industries, where he was focused on plant operations, specifically capital project management, maintenance, metrology, commissioning and qualifications. Mr. Wisler was a member of the Senior Leadership Team at 2 FDA-licensed manufacturing facilities, where he gained knowledge in vaccine production and both liquid and solid-dose drug manufacturing.

In his new role, Mr. Wisler will oversee all aspects of our operations in mission critical industries. This includes managing operations, interfacing with clients, and strategic planning. Additionally, he will be responsible for business development and will focus on expanding our operations.

"Mr. Wisler's promotion to Vice President reflects his unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions over the years. His leadership has been crucial to our success, and we are confident he will continue to propel our organization forward with innovative advancements in this new role." – Michael English, Division President.

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

Media Contact

