FST Technical Services Announces the Recent Promotions of Lorne Hubner and Phil Chavez

FST Technical Services (FST), a professional services firm specializing in commissioning, life sciences and technical services, has announced the recent promotions of Lorne Hubner and Phil Chavez to Vice Presidents.

Phil Chavez has been promoted to Vice President of Global Account Management. Phil joined FST in 2018 with over 30 years working for Intel in various roles. Phil has been responsible for many of Intel's largest projects in the world and has established himself as a highly technical, ethical, and effective leader.

"Both Lorne and Phil have been valued members here at FST for over the past five years. Each has individually helped grow and develop their departments tremendously. I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in their new roles." – Bruce Phillips, Semiconductor Division President.

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Engineering Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Bruce Phillips, FST Technical Services, 1 480.621.5100, [email protected], https://fsttechnical.com/

