FST Technical Services Celebrates its 40th Anniversary!

"The 40th anniversary signifies the years of hard work and determination, and we are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey," said Troy Hall, Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey," said Troy Hall, Chief Executive Officer. "The 40th anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to help develop the Semiconductor/Engineering Industry."

In celebration of this milestone, FST has planned a series of commemorative events and industry initiatives as a way to give back to the community that has supported our growth. We look forward to continuing to grow alongside the ever-changing industry to better serve our clients in the future.

About FST Technical Services

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Engineering Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Troy Hall, FST Technical Services, 1 480.621.5100, [email protected], www.fsttechnical.com

SOURCE FST Technical Services