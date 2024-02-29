FST Technical Services Has Been Named The Commissioning Agent For Samsung SDI and Stellantis N.V.'s New Battery Plant

"We are enormously appreciative to have been selected as the commissioning agent for the Stellantis and Samsung SDI's Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production Plant in Indiana", Michael English, President of the Commissioning Division. Post this

The plant, located in Kokomo, Indiana, is set to begin production in 2025 with an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours (GWh) with an aim to increase up to 33 GWh. This new facility will supply batteries for a range of electric vehicles produced at various Stellantis' North American assembly plants. Including Samsung SDI's cutting-edge technology PRiMX producing EV battery cells and modules. The new facility will help Stellantis' plans to have global annual battery electric vehicle sales of five million vehicles by 2030. Stellantis also plans to increase battery capacity to approximately 400 GWh and to be supported by five battery manufacturing plants together.

About FST Technical Services

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Engineering Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Manufacturing, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Michael C. English, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], fsttechnical.com

SOURCE FST Technical Services