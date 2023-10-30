FST Technical Services Has Been Named The Commissioning Agent For The Massachusetts Port Authority

FST Technical Services, a professional services firm specializing in commissioning, life sciences and technical services, has been named the commissioning agent for the Massport, developer and manager of airports, the seaport and transportation infrastructure, for on-call commissioning services. Post this

FST will continue to provide professional commissioning services on an as-needed basis, as well as on a continuous commissioning basis, at locations including any Massport facility, Logan International Airport, Hanscom Field, Worcester Regional Airport, Conley Terminal, Flynn Cruiseport Boston, and Logan Express locations in Framingham, Braintree, Woburn, and Peabody. Projects to be commissioned include new construction, alterations or additions to various facilities, lighting, airline terminals, maintenance facilities, garages, sheds, warehouses, electrical substations, pump houses, elevators, escalators and security systems.

About FST Technical Services

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Engineering Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Michael C English, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], https://fsttechnical.com/

SOURCE FST Technical Services