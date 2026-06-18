FST Technical Services Welcomes Back Bob Orchard as Director of Projects

FST Technical Services is pleased to announce that Bob Orchard has rejoined as Director of Projects. He brings extensive leadership experience and a strong track record in delivering high-quality project outcomes.
PHOENIX, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Technical Services, a leader in the Test, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (TICC) industry, is pleased to announce that Bob Orchard has rejoined as Director of Projects. He brings extensive leadership experience and a strong track record in delivering high-quality project outcomes.
In this role, Mr. Orchard will oversee the company's project management function, with a focus on life sciences projects, leading the planning, execution, and delivery of key initiatives. He will collaborate with cross-functional teams to align projects with business objectives, strengthen governance, and ensure consistent performance, timelines and budget management. His leadership will reinforce FST's commitment to operational excellence and quality.
Mr. Orchard will also focus on mentoring and developing project teams, improving resource allocation and advancing project management strategies to support the company's continued growth.
"I'm excited to be back with FST and to rejoin a team that is deeply committed to quality and delivering meaningful results for our clients," said Mr. Orchard. "There is a strong foundation here and I look forward to building on that by strengthening our project management approach, supporting our teams and continuing to deliver high-value outcomes across every project."
"Bob brings a strong track record of leadership and project execution, and we're excited to welcome him back to the team," said Troy Hall, CEO. "His experience and focus on quality will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our project delivery capabilities."
About FST Technical Services
FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.
Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.
Media Contact
Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], www.fsttechnical.com
SOURCE FST Technical Services
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