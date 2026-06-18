FST Technical Services Welcomes Back Bob Orchard as Director of Projects

"I'm excited to be back with FST and to rejoin a team that is deeply committed to quality and delivering meaningful results for our clients," said Mr. Orchard. "There is a strong foundation here and I look forward to building on that." Post this

Mr. Orchard will also focus on mentoring and developing project teams, improving resource allocation and advancing project management strategies to support the company's continued growth.

"I'm excited to be back with FST and to rejoin a team that is deeply committed to quality and delivering meaningful results for our clients," said Mr. Orchard. "There is a strong foundation here and I look forward to building on that by strengthening our project management approach, supporting our teams and continuing to deliver high-value outcomes across every project."

"Bob brings a strong track record of leadership and project execution, and we're excited to welcome him back to the team," said Troy Hall, CEO. "His experience and focus on quality will be instrumental as we continue to grow and enhance our project delivery capabilities."

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], www.fsttechnical.com

SOURCE FST Technical Services