FST Technical Services Welcomes Back Daniel Chavez as Director of Data Center Projects

Mr. Chavez previously worked at FST's Commissioning Division from 2016 to 2020, while it was still under Horizon Engineering Associates (HEA). During this time, he specialized in commissioning electrical power systems for mission-critical applications. After a couple of years of running business operations and establishing processes for an electrical contractor, he led a commissioning team at an MEP firm. While working with numerous infrastructure and commercial fit-out clients, he gained the opportunity to get the tenant perspective side of operations and understand the necessary coordination when commissioning tenant fit-out equipment. Mr. Chavez is eager to rejoin the team and contribute to our ongoing projects and future initiatives.

"Walking in on the first day back to so many new and familiar faces greeting me says a lot about the people and the company," said Mr. Chavez. "To see the growing presence of where the company is currently, along with the potential opportunities down the pipeline, brings excitement to going to work every day with this team!"

About FST Technical Services

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, Engineering and Sustainability Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Manufacturing, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

