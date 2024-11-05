FST Technical Services Welcomes Back Fabio Kwon, Senior Engineer

"I'm a 12-year boomerang! I began my journey at FST in 2007 right after college and stayed until I relocated to Southern California in 2012. I am excited to see what the future brings being back at FST and to help expand our services to the West." – Fabio Kwon. Post this

"We are thrilled to have Fabio Kwon rejoin our team. His vast experience in the commissioning industry, specifically throughout Southern California, will be a great asset to FST and all of its customers. Mr. Kwon's leadership and expertise will undoubtedly drive our growth and success throughout the California region." – Michael C. English, President.

Over the last decade, Mr. Kwon successfully oversaw the commissioning of numerous large-scale projects, ensuring that all systems and components were designed, installed, tested, and maintained according to operational requirements. His role often involved coordinating with various stakeholders, troubleshooting complex issues, and implementing best practices to enhance efficiency and reliability. Mr. Kwon's expertise in the field makes him a valuable asset, known for his meticulous attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills.

"I'm a 12-year boomerang! I began my journey at FST in 2007 right after college and stayed until I relocated to Southern California in 2012. I returned to FST to focus on specialized projects like cleanrooms, semiconductor labs, and data centers, while also helping to expand our services to the West. I am excited to see what the future brings being back at FST." – Fabio Kwon.

Please join us in welcoming Mr. Kwon back to the FST Technical Services' team. We are confident that his return will bring fresh insights and renewed enthusiasm to our team.

About FST Technical Services

FST was founded in 1984 and has proven its expertise in developing technical solutions for the complex needs of our clients. Headquartered in Arizona, with additional offices across the world, FST continually invests in the most advanced methods, equipment, and intensive training of our personnel to meet the needs of the rapidly changing industries we serve.

FST provides a broad range of Testing, Inspection, Certification, Engineering and Sustainability Solutions needed all along the life cycle of mission-critical facilities and their systems and equipment in industries including, but not limited to, Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Manufacturing, Smart Buildings, R&D, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

