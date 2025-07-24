FST Technical Services Welcomes Joseph Pereira as Regional Director

"I'm proud to begin a new chapter with FST, bringing years of experience and a long-standing commitment to sustainable, high-performance systems. I'm excited to lead with purpose, exceed expectations, and ensure our clients know they've chosen the right partner," said Joseph Pereira. Post this

With over 35 years of experience in MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) management and construction, Mr. Pereira brings a wealth of expertise to the industry. As an accomplished electro-mechanical engineer and LEED-accredited professional, he has been a long-time advocate for sustainable, high-performance systems. Throughout his career, Mr. Pereira has led QA/QC efforts on some of the most complex infrastructure projects, including major international airports, power plants, and large-scale developments, consistently driving innovation and operational excellence.

"I'm delighted to welcome Mr. Pereira to our team. With his extensive background and deep technical expertise, he brings an array of knowledge and a steadfast commitment to sustainable, high-performance systems. With a proven track record leading high-profile infrastructure projects—from major international airports to large-scale power plants—he brings invaluable expertise that will support our continued growth and drive innovation across the industry,"- Michael English, President.

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

