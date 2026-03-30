FST Technical Services Welcomes Steve Krupka as Manager of Data Center Commissioning Operations

"I am honored to join FST at such a pivotal moment," said Mr. Krupka. "The demand for reliable, high-performing data centers has never been higher. I look forward to my experience to strengthen operations, support clients, and help deliver the highest standards of quality, performance, and safety." Post this

Mr. Krupka is widely recognized across the data center, engineering and commissioning sectors. His career includes leadership roles in operations, MEP/FP leadership, construction management and project oversight, program development and quality assurance. He has also been a featured speaker at several industry conferences and has contributed to multiple technical publications, reinforcing his role as a respected authority in data center QA/QC and quality management services for operations and reliability.

In his current role, Mr. Krupka will lead teams, support growth across national and regional accounts, and expand the company's capabilities in the mission‑critical market. He will drive strategic initiatives to strengthen service delivery and enhance quality and performance standards for our hyperscale and AI clients. Additionally, he will play a key role in developing staff and improving processes and operational efficiency.

About FST Technical Services

FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.

Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.

Media Contact

Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], www.fsttechnical.com

SOURCE FST Technical Services