FST Technical Services Welcomes Steve Krupka as Manager of Data Center Commissioning Operations

FST Technical Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Krupka as the new Manager of Data Center Commissioning Operations. With a strong track record of QA/QC services for data center projects, Mr. Krupka is ready to drive impactful growth and strengthen our presence across the industry.
PHOENIX, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST Technical Services, a leading provider in the Test, Inspection, Certification and Compliance (TICC) industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Krupka as the new Manager of Data Center Commissioning Operations, bringing over 25 years of engineering design management (MEP/FP) experience, including more than 15 years of data center Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) experience and leadership to this pivotal role. With a strong track record of QA/QC services for data center projects, Mr. Krupka is ready to drive impactful growth and strengthen our presence across the industry.
"I am honored to join FST Technical Services at such a pivotal moment," said Mr. Krupka, Manager of Data Center Operations. "The demand for reliable, compliant and high‑performing data centers has never been higher. I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen our operations, support our clients, and help deliver the highest standards of quality, performance and safety."
Mr. Krupka is widely recognized across the data center, engineering and commissioning sectors. His career includes leadership roles in operations, MEP/FP leadership, construction management and project oversight, program development and quality assurance. He has also been a featured speaker at several industry conferences and has contributed to multiple technical publications, reinforcing his role as a respected authority in data center QA/QC and quality management services for operations and reliability.
In his current role, Mr. Krupka will lead teams, support growth across national and regional accounts, and expand the company's capabilities in the mission‑critical market. He will drive strategic initiatives to strengthen service delivery and enhance quality and performance standards for our hyperscale and AI clients. Additionally, he will play a key role in developing staff and improving processes and operational efficiency.
About FST Technical Services
FST Technical Services is a global leader in the TICC industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with local offices worldwide, FST is a provider of recurring testing, inspection, certification and commissioning services to mission-critical end markets. The Company's services are critical to customers' ability to maintain regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiencies across various end markets, including semiconductor, life sciences and data centers.
Please visit https://fsttechnical.com for additional resources.
Media Contact
Caitlin Kane, FST Technical Services, 1 212.400.3700, [email protected], www.fsttechnical.com
SOURCE FST Technical Services
Share this article