FTSI and 21st Century AEYE Jointly Announce Strategic Merger

Guided by the vision of "where innovative ideas take flight," the merger signifies a bold commitment to evolution and forward-thinking solutions. Together, the new FTSI will push the boundaries of technological advancement while continuing its strong focus on community impact and social responsibility.

"This merger marks the beginning of an exciting journey filled with growth, transformation, and innovation," said Susan Napier, CEO and Founder of FTSI. "The FTSI name will continue to stand for exceptional service and trust, while we embrace new AI-driven technologies that will shape the future of security and banking technology. Our customers can expect the same dedication to excellence, with the added benefit of groundbreaking innovations."

The newly merged organization remains committed to a safer, more secure future and world. Together, FTSI and 21st Century AEYE will continue to deliver comprehensive solutions, exceptional service, and innovations that protect communities and ensure safety for all.

"We believe 21st-century problems require 21st-century solutions," stated Said Bilani, Founder and CEO of 21st Century AEYE. "Our mission and vision are aligned to enhance safety and security, uplift quality of life, and create technologies that ensure our communities are safer, more robust, more secure, and more resilient."

"Artificial intelligence is changing the world," said Brannan Castleberry, Co-Founder of 21st Century AEYE. "Embracing innovation and the future is what has drawn our two companies together, and we will continue to pursue innovation in our existing markets so that our clients are at the forefront of innovative, proactive solutions."

For more information about the merger, please visit https://ftsius.com/ftsi-and-21st-century-aeye-merger.

