FTSI Names Lisa Huertas as President - Leading the Next Chapter of Innovation and Excellence

MONROVIA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FTSI, a 21st Century AEYE company, is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa Huertas as its new President. A seasoned executive with decades of leadership in the financial technology industry, Huertas brings a wealth of experience and an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns with FTSI's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Lisa's proven track record of success and innovation from her role as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, EVP for FTSI has equipped her to lead with the right combination of deep experience and a clear vision to position the company for our next growth phase. Continuing to prioritize and invest in FTSI's quarter century of service excellence and customer focus, Lisa will also guide FTSI's growth initiatives by expanding new frontiers in financial services.

"Lisa is the ideal leader to guide FTSI into its next phase of growth and innovation" Said Bilani, Co-Owner of 21st Century AEYE stated. "Her strategic vision, deep industry expertise, and customer-focused leadership will strengthen our foundation while driving new opportunities. As FTSI evolves at the forefront of financial technology, I am confident her leadership will sustain our legacy and propel us toward a brighter future."

"A first impression of exceptionalism is an everlasting one." said Co-Owner Brannon Castleberry speaking of Huertas. "Lisa is an extraordinary leader and the right choice as President for our future"

This transition marks an exciting new chapter as FTSI and 21st Century AEYE come together to shape the future of the industry. "I am honored to serve our customers and team members as we continue our journey of delighting customers and redefining what's possible in financial technology" said Huertas. "We are incredibly well positioned to grow, evolve, impact our communities, and lead in this new era."

About FTSI

FTSI is an independent provider of digital and branch solutions for community financial institutions. FTSI offers an ecosystem of solutions including digital, physical and electronic security, ATM service, ATMs/ITMs/TCRs and self-service technologies, remote ATM management, cash services, professional services, and a range of strategic planning and consultative services. In our partnership with our parent company 21st Century AEYE we continue to move forward in the same innovative spirit of our original founder to deliver innovative solutions and cutting-edge AI technology.

About 21st Century AEYE

21st Century AEYE is a forward-thinking technology and security solutions company, committed to transforming industries through innovative artificial intelligence and robust security measures. A diverse portfolio of expertise, including fintech hardware, digital transformation, and AI-driven security solutions. 21st Century AEYE envisions a world where safety knows no boundaries and the threat of violence is eradicated from people's daily lives. Our mission is to save lives and enhance safety and security across a diverse range of industries and environments. From education and healthcare to corporate sectors, entertainment venues, streets, and highways, we strive to provide comprehensive solutions that protect human lives wherever they may be.

