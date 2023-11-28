Fubo And Super Hi-Fi Announce Partnership To Add The World's First Fully Branded Fast Channel Radio Service To The Fubo Streaming Experience

"The soundbar is quickly becoming the new home stereo and now, with Fubo Radio, subscribers can enjoy the service in a fresh new way that brings great music into the home," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

"Fubo customers "Come for the Sports and Stay for the Entertainment," which is why bolstering our sports-first content offering with entertainment is always a priority," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. "The addition of FAST channel radio stations, Fubo Radio, to our programming lineup diversifies our entertainment choices and redefines what it means to be a cable TV replacement for the entire family."

Trends indicate the time is right for this breakthrough service. According to a recent Hub Entertainment report* 49% of all television viewers also use their TVs to stream music, and this consumption is growing across all age groups. Edison Research** reports that audio-only listening on a TV has grown 30% in just the past year alone, an explosive growth indicator. Fubo Radio is designed to support and benefit from these usage behaviors while providing a compelling consumer listening experience to complement existing TV viewing habits and the popularity of FAST channels.

"The soundbar is quickly becoming the new home stereo and now, with Fubo Radio, subscribers can enjoy the service in a fresh new way that brings great music into the home," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "These high-impact radio stations will help bring meaningful value to Fubo subscribers. We are incredibly proud to support Fubo in bringing this first-of-its-kind service to the market."

Fubo Radio's launch stations include the following:

Hits Radio

The most popular songs topping charts across radio stations and streaming playlists, including recent hits from the past few years.

Hip-Hop One

The home for music from today's top Hip-Hop artists, including top hits of the past few years.

Top Country

The hottest songs topping the charts within Country radio and streaming.

Classic Rock

Famous rock songs from the British Invasion through Zeppelin and U2, classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

90s Alternative

This is the era that defined Alternative music and includes some of the genre's most iconic artists and songs.

Éxitos Latinos

The Top songs from Latin Music's biggest artists.

The Holidays

Classic holiday favorites to sing-a-long to while wrapping presents, cooking a family dinner or preparing for a gathering of loved ones.

Coffee Time

Relaxing music for your morning coffee, Sunday chill time, reading a book, or napping on your couch.

The 80s

Pop and New Wave Hits of the 80s including your favorite one-hit wonders.

Dinner Party

Just the right vibe for a gathering of friends at the dinner table. Spark conversation with songs you know and others you forgot you knew.

The Fubo Radio FAST channels are available in Fubo's base channel plan, Fubo Pro.

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry's current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France. In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2022). Leveraging Fubo's proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. Fubo has continuously pushed the boundaries of live TV streaming. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and MultiView, which it did years ahead of its peers.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is an AI-powered platform that enables digital media platforms and broadcasters to build and scale premium radio experiences. Founded in 2018, the company offers the most complete and robust AI platform in radio, delivering more than 2 billion commercial API calls per month. With patented technology capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human radio producer, Super Hi-Fi creates perfectly transitioned streams of music, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. The company powers the radio experiences of some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Westwood One, Peloton and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California. Visit at www.superhifi.com

