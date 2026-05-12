Fuchs Gruppe Introduces the "Modern Snack" Collection of Seasonings

For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs Gruppe, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions, and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Modern Snack Collection, a limited-edition line of trend-driven seasonings created to help brands reimagine today's most popular snack products. Designed with evolving consumer expectations in mind, this collection highlights bold flavors and emerging profiles that reflect where snack innovation is headed next.

Rooted in the rapid evolution of snacking culture, the Modern Snack Collection offers a forward-looking perspective on the flavor trends shaping consumer preferences. As snacks continue to replace traditional meals and moments of indulgence become more intentional, consumers are gravitating toward products that deliver layered flavor, global influence, and crave worthy experiences in convenient formats.

Through this collection, Fuchs Gruppe showcases the power of flavor to transform familiar snacks into consumers' next obsessions. Each seasoning is thoughtfully crafted to inspire innovation across a variety of applications while remaining practical for real-world production. By delivering blends that are both trend-forward and production-ready, Fuchs Gruppe enables manufacturers to create modern snack experiences that capture attention, spark repeat purchases, and keep pace with an ever-changing market.

Sensational Snacks

Our new Modern Snack Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Cherry Chipotle Pretzel Seasoning

Caribbean Sofrito Popcorn Seasoning

Kimchi Bacon Snack Nut Seasoning

In introducing the Modern Snack Collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs' Director of Marketing, highlights the trends that inspired this new lineup. "Consumers are demanding snack flavors that stand out and give them something to get excited about, while still craving the familiarity of the products they know and love. They want the comfort of a trusted snack format without sacrificing the excitement of discovering something new," she shares. "We set out to capture that intersection in our new collection by pairing familiar flavor cues with globally inspired profiles that feel fresh, bold, and on‑trend."

"Our R&D team embraced a spirit of culinary exploration when developing these blends," Cushen adds. "Each seasoning reflects emerging snack flavor trends while offering the flexibility product developers need across a wide range of snack applications. The result is a collection designed to spark innovation and help brands deliver crave‑worthy snack experiences that resonate with today's adventurous consumers."

At Fuchs, we specialize in translating flavor trends into purposeful product solutions. Every blend in the Modern Snack Collection was crafted by our flavor experts and corporate executive chef, combining market-driven insights with culinary creativity to deliver seasonings that are both trend-forward and commercially impactful.

Trend-forward Flavors for Snacks

Bring a bold, sweet‑heat flavor experience to pretzels with our Cherry Chipotle Pretzel Seasoning. This distinctive blend layers rich, fruity notes against the smoky warmth of chipotle peppers, creating a flavor profile that is both indulgent and irresistible. This unexpected pairing delivers a balanced snack seasoning that feels adventurous yet comforting, ideal for brands looking to push the boundaries while still appealing to the masses.

Capture the vibrant spirit of Caribbean cuisine with our Caribbean Sofrito Popcorn Seasoning. Inspired by the aromatic flavors featured in island cooking, this blend combines savory herbs and subtle citrus notes for a complex yet approachable profile. When applied to popcorn, it transforms a classic snack into a globally influenced experience that feels fresh, flavorful, and transportive, perfect for consumers seeking culinary escape through everyday snacking moments.

Reimagine savory snacking with our Kimchi Bacon Snack Nut Seasoning, a dynamic blend that brings together the bold tang of fermented Korean flavors with the indulgent appeal of smoky bacon. This seasoning delivers layered umami notes, subtle heat, and savory richness, creating a highly craveable flavor profile that is well-suited for snack nuts. It offers product developers a modern approach to savory flavor pairing, blending global influence with familiar indulgence for snacks that feel innovative and instantly satisfying.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs Gruppe's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Modern Snack Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs Gruppe's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise, and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible, and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 85 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs Gruppe

Fuchs Gruppe is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices, and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles, and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs Gruppe's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

Website address: www.fuchsna.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Gruppe, 1 4435441228, [email protected], https://fuchsna.com/

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SOURCE Fuchs Gruppe