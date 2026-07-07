Fuchs Gruppe Introduces the "Next Wave" Collection of Seasonings For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs Gruppe, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions, and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Next Wave Collection, a limited-edition lineup of craveworthy sauce seasonings crafted to reinvent and elevate popular sauce formats. Created to meet the growing demand for layered, globally influenced profiles, this collection features three blends that reflect emerging flavor formats.

Inspired by consumers' appetite for bold, adventurous food experiences, the Next Wave Collection delivers a fresh perspective on where sauce innovation is headed. As consumers look for flavorful, restaurant-quality experiences at home and in everyday products, sauces have become a convenient way to introduce depth, complexity, and global inspiration into familiar formats.

With this collection, Fuchs Gruppe highlights how impactful flavors can elevate sauces beyond the expected. Each seasoning is crafted to unlock new possibilities across applications, from ready-to-use formats to versatile bases and even finishing touches. This collection equips brands to create distinctive sauce offerings that stand out on shelves, align with emerging consumer preferences, and keep consumers coming back for more.

Sauce is in Demand

Our new Next Wave Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Birria Ramen Broth Seasoning

Ancho & Black Garlic Sauce Seasoning

Umami Garlic Butter Seasoning

In introducing the Next Wave Collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs' Director of Marketing, points to the evolving role sauces play in delivering bold, differentiated flavor experiences. "Today's consumers are looking to sauces as a way to elevate everyday meals with more depth and character, while still appreciating familiar flavor foundations," she explains. "They're drawn to flavor combinations that feel both recognizable and unexpected, where comforting profiles meet global inspiration and culinary creativity."

"We designed this collection to capture that balance, bringing together flavors like Birria Ramen Broth, Ancho & Black Garlic, and Umami Garlic Butter," Cushen continues, Each blend taps into up-and-coming trends, from cross-cultural mashups to rich, savory umami, giving brands a way to deliver sauces that will excite consumers for years to come."

"Our R&D team approached the development of this collection with a strong focus on flavor layering and versatility," Cushen adds. "These blends are built to shine across a variety of sauce applications, whether used as a base, marinade, or finishing element. The goal was to create solutions that not only reflect where flavor trends are headed next, but also give manufacturers the flexibility to bring distinctive, craveable sauce experiences to market with confidence."

At Fuchs, we specialize in translating flavor trends into purposeful product solutions. Every blend in the Next Wave Collection was crafted by our flavor experts and corporate executive chef, combining market-driven insights with culinary creativity to deliver seasonings that are both trend-forward and commercially impactful.

Trend-forward Flavors for Sauces

Our Birria Ramen Broth Seasoning offers a highly craveable flavor profile that delivers both comfort and contemporary appeal. Inspired by the growing popularity of cross-cultural flavor fusions, this seasoning combines the flavors of two beloved global dishes, allowing brands to meet consumer demand for globally influenced comfort foods.

Our Ancho & Black Garlic Sauce Seasoning delivers a layered flavor profile that balances the depth of ancho chili peppers with the rich complexity of black garlic. Warm, subtly smoky notes are complemented by an irresistible savory sweetness, resulting in a refined, umami-forward profile that is both distinctive and broadly appealing.

Our Umami Garlic Butter Seasoning delivers a rich, indulgent flavor profile that enhances the classic appeal of garlic butter with layers of savory umami. Roasted garlic provides aromatic depth and warmth against a smooth, buttery foundation, balanced with a subtle touch of saltiness. The result is a modern, crowd-pleasing profile that offers an upscale twist on a familiar favorite, ideal for brands seeking to elevate their sauce offerings.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs Gruppe's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Next Wave Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs Gruppe's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise, and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible, and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 85 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs Gruppe

Fuchs Gruppe is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices, and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles, and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs Gruppe's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

Media Contact

Shannon Cushen, Fuchs Gruppe, 1 4435441228, [email protected], www.fuchsna.com

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SOURCE Fuchs Gruppe