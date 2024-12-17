Fuchs North America Introduces the "Consumer Cravings" Collection of Seasonings

For a limited time, complimentary samples are being offered to food manufacturing and foodservice firms.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuchs Gruppe, a market leader in innovative seasonings, flavor solutions, and spices for the food manufacturing, retail, and foodservice industries, introduces the Consumer Cravings Collection — a limited-edition line of buzzworthy snack seasonings inspired by consumer preferences and the latest flavor trends. Our newest collection features three consumer-selected seasonings that showcase in-demand flavors and ingredients.

Consumers drove the direction of this new collection, just like they have driven the industry's flavor trends for years. The salty snack category has been at the forefront of many of the most influential flavor trends, thanks to both the versatility of salty snack bases and consumers' desires to use snacks as a means of experimentation and exploration.

With endless flavor possibilities for snacks, we decided to give consumers the opportunity to tell us what flavors they want to see on their favorite salty snack bases. From the overwhelming number of ideas surveyed consumers provided, it's evident that consumers are craving innovation, and the flavor profiles our team chose to feature in this collection highlight several of the recurring themes that we saw in their responses.

Our newest collection showcases seasonings that reflect some of the most in-demand flavors among consumers and are suitable for a wide variety of snack products. These seasonings serve as inspiration for brands looking to innovate with flavors that leave consumers wanting more after every bite. While the seasonings in this collection were created specifically with snacks in mind, each of them can be modified by our R&D experts for a vast array of applications.

Consumer Cravings

Our new Consumer Cravings Collection includes the following 3 seasoning blends:

Spicy Marinara Seasoning

Sofrito Lime Seasoning

Mango Chamoy Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs' Director of Marketing, describes the inspiration behind it. "Consumer taste preferences are a primary driving force behind food industry innovation, so we went straight to the source when looking for inspiration for our latest collection. The seasonings and recipes featured in this collection embrace consumers' cravings for all things new and different, with a major focus on global flavor profiles and trending ingredients," she explains.

"These seasoning blends were decided by and made for consumers across the U.S., making them the perfect starting point for brand innovation. These innovative flavors take snacks to the next level with deliciously bold flavor profiles, making them exactly what consumers have been searching for," Cushen concludes.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into areas where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the recipes that are showcased in our Consumer Cravings Collection feature flavorful and innovative seasonings that were carefully developed by our industry experts and corporate executive chef.

Consumer Inspired Seasonings

Offering a modern twist on a comforting Italian classic, our Spicy Marinara Seasoning blends the familiar flavors found in classic marinara sauce with an unexpected hint of heat. Featuring zesty, tangy notes, this seasoning is finished with a craveable heat that takes it to the next level. Consumers of all ages will love this complex spicy flavor profile that is equal parts bold and addicting.

A nod to a Spanish specialty, our Sofrito Lime Seasoning showcases the vibrant flavors and ingredients that are hallmarks of classic Spanish cuisine. With a bright and citrusy flavor profile, this blend is inspired by a sauce that is a staple in many traditional and beloved dishes from across Spain. As global cuisines are in demand right now, Spanish cuisine has been sparking consumers' interest, making this seasoning blend the perfect starting point for an internationally inspired snack flavor.

Although sweet and spicy may be the simplest way to describe our Mango Chamoy Seasoning, it is anything but basic. Mexican has long been a popular and familiar global cuisine, so it comes as no surprise that consumers are craving innovation using beloved Mexican flavors and ingredients. This seasoning balances consumers' cravings for the familiar and the unexpected perfectly, delivering a complex flavor profile that brings bold flavor to any snack base.

Custom Solutions, Too

Fuchs Gruppe's experts in consumer taste preferences translate food trends into irresistibly craveable products with offerings like the Consumer Cravings Collection. According to Michael Loehfelm, Vice President of Sales and Technical Services, these special collections serve as a way of partnering with food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

As Loehfelm explains, through in-depth trend analysis, Fuchs listens to consumers' desires and helps elevate favorite foods, flavors, and brands with distinctive, trend-driven seasonings. "We create flavors consumers will love to pass around. Our flavors bring people together – and keep them coming back for more."

Fuchs' development process is the perfect blend of science and art. In a competitive food market, brands need to offer something unique but also get it to market quickly and reliably. Fuchs Gruppe's cutting-edge seasoning solutions, quick response times, deep expertise, and customer-centric process allow for a customized approach to turning fresh ideas into consumer-favorite products.

"With Fuchs, you can expect results-oriented support that's focused, flexible, and responsive. We innovate for you – from our marketing insights to R&D expertise, we support you through all stages of the product development cycle. Our regulatory and quality experts are on hand to ensure that the end result meets your desired specifications," Loehfelm reports.

With over 75 years of experience, Fuchs is committed to delivering quality products the first time and every time. Contact us to see how Fuchs can help you create something special.

About Fuchs Gruppe

Fuchs Gruppe is a leading supplier of value-added seasonings, spices, and flavor solutions to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back several decades, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles, and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world's largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs Gruppe's seasoning and flavor experts specialize in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. We partner closely with the marketing and R&D departments of food companies to design unique, next-level seasoning solutions. Our products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, we've been part of the worldwide Fuchs Gruppe, the world's largest privately-held seasoning and spice company. Our worldwide capabilities support local as well as global resourcing, giving you maximum flexibility. Operations on four continents carry out our mission to bring the joy of food to life for consumers around the world.

